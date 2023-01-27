ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Man charged in Falls of Neuse McDonalds shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News learned Tuesday the man who shot into a Falls of Neuse Road McDonalds has been charged. According to the arrest warrant, Mandrell Antonio Johnson, 21, was charged with five felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mandrell shot inside the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Handcuffed Suspect Escapes Custody

KENLY – A suspect detained by law enforcement officers managed to escape. Around 8:19pm Sunday, a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to patrol the Town of Kenly, was dispatched to a report of a window that had just been shattered at Kenly Community Church. The...
KENLY, NC
WRAL

Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units

Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police responded to the report of a shooting overnight, an occurrence that has been increasingly common since the beginning of the new year. Through Jan. 21, which is the most recent date for which the police department was able to provide data, there had been 85 reported shootings in the Bull City; 14 people were injured and one died.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 men killed, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were killed and two others injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Durham, according to police. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road just before 1:30 a.m. and found four men who had been shot. One victim died at...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC

