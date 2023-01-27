Read full article on original website
cbs17
Raleigh’s youth crime rises, outreach organization points to “unmet needs”
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief Estella Patterson said “more and more” youth in Raleigh are either becoming victims of violent crimes or getting involved in them during her latest crime report. Last year, the Raleigh Police Department charged 196 juveniles with some form of...
WRAL
Man charged in Falls of Neuse McDonalds shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News learned Tuesday the man who shot into a Falls of Neuse Road McDonalds has been charged. According to the arrest warrant, Mandrell Antonio Johnson, 21, was charged with five felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mandrell shot inside the...
cbs17
Local Matters: Durham sheriff, drama teacher team up to addresses gun violence with youth
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s called “riveting” and “brutally honest.” It’s also what leaders are calling a necessary conversation to tackle gun violence in Durham County. “State of Urgency” is a play that offers first-hand accounts of violence and issues of social justice....
cbs17
Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.”. That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
cbs17
Emancipate NC, Raleigh family demand apology from Raleigh police after wrong address warrant
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh family is demanding justice and an apology from the city’s police department years after it said it was victims of a violent no-knock warrant served at the wrong address. “This was wrong in every aspect,” Yolanda Irving said. On Monday, she...
Mothers subject to wrongful Raleigh PD raid want apology, police reforms
Two Raleigh mothers are suing the City of Raleigh over a wrongful invasion of their homes by Raleigh police tactical teams, saying their lives and those of their children have been "interrupted."
Moore County sheriff IDs woman airlifted with gunshot wound after ‘domestic’ shooting
Moore County authorities say a shooting that resulted in a woman being airlifted to a hospital is being investigated as a domestic incident.
jocoreport.com
Handcuffed Suspect Escapes Custody
KENLY – A suspect detained by law enforcement officers managed to escape. Around 8:19pm Sunday, a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to patrol the Town of Kenly, was dispatched to a report of a window that had just been shattered at Kenly Community Church. The...
WRAL
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units
Several former Durham police officers are defending proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis served as Durham's police chief from June 2016 to June 2021. Similar units existed before, during and after Davis' tenure in Durham. Several former Durham police officers are...
Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police responded to the report of a shooting overnight, an occurrence that has been increasingly common since the beginning of the new year. Through Jan. 21, which is the most recent date for which the police department was able to provide data, there had been 85 reported shootings in the Bull City; 14 people were injured and one died.
cbs17
2 men killed, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were killed and two others injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Durham, according to police. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road just before 1:30 a.m. and found four men who had been shot. One victim died at...
cbs17
‘Horrific’: Durham County Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols death, body cam release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a sit-down interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols. The conversation on Monday came days after the release of scene and body camera footage out of Memphis, Tennessee, showing Nichols being beaten by officers before his death.
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff impostor swindles Myrtle Beach woman of $8,000 in gift card scam, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – A man posing as a Wake County Sheriff swindled a Myrtle Beach woman out of $8,000 through a gift card scam, police said Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a woman reported a man, dressed as a member of the sheriff’s office, told the woman to purchase Target gift cards from different retailers of amounts of roughly $500 as part of a ploy to avoid being arrested.
cbs17
Durham police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols beating video and his death
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people and city, county and state leaders gathered Sunday at St. Joseph AME Church to welcome new members to the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP). The group, formed in 1935, has played a strong role in advocating for Durham residents...
cbs17
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
2 teens charged in North Carolina murder, sheriff says
The sheriff's office said early Sunday morning a homicide took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville.
