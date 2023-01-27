ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

What Is Happening With China and its Crypto Approach?

China has had a tumultuous relationship with the cryptocurrency sector and the speculation regarding a comeback is growing. Last year’s industry-wide meltdown has haunted Asian firms as they cautiously plot their recovery. China was once a hotbed for crypto mining and trading. Even after announcing a blanket ban on all digital asset activities more than a year ago, there’s reason to believe that the country may make a comeback in the space.
cryptopotato.com

Weekend Watch: Litecoin Soars 7.5% to 8-Month High, Bitcoin Stands Above $23K

LTC is among the few altcoins with an impressive price surge over the past 24 hours. Despite failing to overcome $23,500 once again in the past 24 hours, BTC is still slightly in the green today and stands above $23,000. The altcoins are quite calm today, as only Litecoin stands...
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
cryptopotato.com

Dogecoin Jumps 8%, Bitcoin Slips Below $23K (Market Watch)

Dogecoin pumped almost immediately after the most recent Musk announcement in regards to Twitter. After failing to overcome $24,000 yesterday, bitcoin took a serious dive and dropped by over $1,500 at one point. Most altcoins are in the red today as well, as they were yesterday. However, Dogecoin emerges as...
cryptopotato.com

Judge Clarifies That Security Injunction in LBRY v. SEC Case Was Only for Direct Sale

Attorney John Deaton played a major role in the appeal hearing, making the judge see that the token’s secondary market transactions are not securities. A New Hampshire district court judge has clarified that a security injunction ruled earlier in the legal battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and decentralized content-sharing and publishing platform LBRY applied only to direct sales of the project’s tokens.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Mining Revenue Surged by 140% Since Christmas

Daily BTC mining revenue soared from $10 million on Christmas Eve to $23.8 million on January 29. The total bitcoin mining revenue (block rewards plus transaction fees) per day soared by almost 50% since the beginning of the month, tapping almost $24 million. Despite the significant rise, the figure stands...
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) to Outperform Bitcoin in ‘Revenge Pump’, Says Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Bear Market Bottom

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) is set to outperform the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) in the near future in what a popular cryptocurrency analyst called a “rage pump.”. The pseudonymous analyst, known as Smart Contractor on social media, is well-known for accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above...
cryptopotato.com

Strike Brings Bitcoin Lightning-Based Remittances to the Philippines

Strike’s new feature now lets U.S. citizens send money to a Filipino’s bank account over the lightning network. Strike – a Bitcoin payment company and wallet provider – has expanded its “Send Globally” feature to the Philippines, allowing locals to receive lightning-based remittances directly to their bank account.
cryptopotato.com

BIT to Utilize Circle’s ‘Fiat To Crypto’ On-Ramp and USDC Settled Products

BIT will leverage Circle APIs to on-ramp fiat funds into USD accounts on BIT. USDC can be used as trading margin 1:1 to USD for USD-margined products on BIT. To support greater adoption of USDC, BIT offers USD-margined trading pairs across spot, futures, and options markets powered by its USD basket program which now supports USDC.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Premium Tops 60% in Nigeria Amid Growing Demand

Bitcoin Premium is trading at $38,000 in Nigeria following increased demand for the asset in the country. The price of bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has significantly increased beyond the global market valuation amid growing demand for the asset among citizens in the West African country. At the time of writing,...
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin Is One of This Billionaire Investor's Top Holdings in 2023

Value investor Bill Miller had a ridiculous investing streak, beating the S&P 500 in 15 consecutive years. In a recent interview, Miller said Bitcoin is one of his top holdings. Miller thinks it's a no-brainer for everyone to put 1% of their assets into Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...

Comments / 0

Community Policy