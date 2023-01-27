Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
supertalk929.com
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
WSET
One man dead, another injured after incident on Baptist Hollow Road: Deputies
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead, another is injured after an incident that occurred in Pulaski County on Monday. The incident occurred in the 6000 Block of Baptist Hollow Road. Deputies said this incident involved two men. One man is deceased and another man is receiving...
WSLS
No injuries or impacts to production after fire at Volvo plant in Dublin
DUBLIN, Va. – All employees are safe and no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a small building not far from the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin, according to a Volvo Trucks spokesperson. Officials say the fire happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday...
WXII 12
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Highway 21 in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An tractor-trailer overturned in Wilkes County, closing part of Highway 21 Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Elkin Mountain around 11 a.m. · 'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence. · Winston-Salem man killed after parking lot...
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
WRAL
14-year-old boy dies after riding bull at Stokes County rodeo
EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull. EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull.
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
WXII 12
Surry County inmate suffered a medical emergency before dying, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate died on Friday after being found suffering a medical emergency, deputies say. The Surry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an inmate had a medical emergency and was transported to Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy for treatment. The inmate died five hours later.
WSLS
Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Elkin Tribune
Teen’s body discovered in Dobson
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
860wacb.com
Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools
On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
wfirnews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Craig County involves Christiansburg man
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, (Jan 25) the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance. After Deputies and Troopers arrived a firearm was discharged in the residence. Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance. Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team. At 8:57 p.m. an armed subject exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired striking the suspect.
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: VSP explosive team removes suspicious package, East Main Street is open
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department has reported that East Main Street is closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane as officers investigate a suspicious package in a mailbox. Police ask that drivers avoid this area at this time. WFXR News will update this story as details...
