Supreme Court failed to disclose financial arrangement with outside group probing leak: Report

bob ryan
3d ago
The Supreme Court needs to be renewed every five years Uncle Tomas is compromised with his wife lip deep in ultra right policies. Kavanagh lying at his confirmation hearing, we need to clean house
Annie Campbell
3d ago
Why isn't the DOJ investigating the leak? Oh I forgot, the SC doesn't have to follow any rules or protocol or have any oversight whatsoever.
Damocles
3d ago
So what? ,SCOTUS is investigating the matter on their own. Don't rely on the FBI or DOJ to do it. They will only ignore it, or cover it up.
