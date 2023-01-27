Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
Related
KPCW
Heber City building heights up for discussion
Heber City downtown is evolving. Could that mean taller buildings and a changed skyline?. Main Street, downtown neighborhoods and a recreation and tourism district are priorities in Heber City’s 30-year plan. Currently, buildings can be up to four stories tall. That became city law in October after the city...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Salt Lake City-based Dakota Pacific (DPRE) will formally present to Summit County Council its latest development plan for the Tech Center property at Kimball Junction. It’s imperative that the community turns out again with the message: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought!. History...
Dakota Pacific project, cidery appeal on Wednesday’s Summit County Council agenda
Dakota Pacific’s new plan for the land along Tech Center Dr. near the Skullcandy building is a slight downsize from its previous proposal that residents vehemently opposed in late 2021. The Salt Lake City-based firm now wants to build 727 housing units, 237 of which would be categorized as...
Park City councilman lists home for sale amid feud with White Pine Touring
Rubell listed his Thaynes Canyon home for sale last week. Summit County records indicate he owns other property in Park City. City council members are required to live in city limits. Rubell didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. In recent months he and White Pine Touring have...
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
Journalism students explore their creative sides in Park City
Park City High School offers two avenues for its students to study journalism; online and on-camera. The online version is the school’s student-run newspaper called Park City Prospector. It produces articles including sports reports, feature articles such as students' favorite classes, opinion articles, and the monthly advice column Dear Isaiah.
Sheriff Jared Rigby voted out of consideration for POST Director position
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.
Sheriff Jared Rigby’s future with POST could be decided Tuesday
Members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council are expected to discuss and decide Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby's future during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
Partially fenced off for now, Jordan River Nature Center making major expansion
A new fence around a former South Salt Lake park is blocking visitors and dog owners from getting to the Jordan River, but the nature center assures it’s about expansion, not exclusion.
Tuesday meeting could decide Wasatch County Sheriff's future
After a month of uncertainty, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby could get a decision about his eligibility to direct Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Safety, which oversees P.O.S.T., said the council could make a decision on whether or not to allow Rigby to take over the seat today.
lehifreepress.com
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List
Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship
On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
KUTV
Two killed in incident at Northrup Grumman facility in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have been killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City, according to a company spokesperson and later confirmed by police. “We are saddened to confirm we had two fatalities at our Bacchus facility the evening of January 30,” the...
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
utahstories.com
Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?
The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
Deer Valley announces first confirmed date for 2023 Summer Concert Series
PARK CITY, Utah — While it is still very much the winter season, Deer Valley Resort is looking ahead to its upcoming summer concert series with the announcement of its […]
Geneva Rock's bid to expand mining into Draper again met with resistance
The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining held a public hearing Friday morning in response to controversy surrounding the Geneva Rock's request to expand operations within Draper City limits.
Park City councilmembers voice strong opposition to Legislature’s transgender bills
Kris Campbell, and several other members of Park City’s LGBTQ task force, brought attention to the bills at the Park City Council meeting Tuesday evening. “Senate Bill 16 is looking at restricting access to medical treatments and surgeries for trans youth," Campbell said. "It specifically targets those treatments for...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0