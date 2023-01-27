ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Heber City building heights up for discussion

Heber City downtown is evolving. Could that mean taller buildings and a changed skyline?. Main Street, downtown neighborhoods and a recreation and tourism district are priorities in Heber City’s 30-year plan. Currently, buildings can be up to four stories tall. That became city law in October after the city...
HEBER CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Salt Lake City-based Dakota Pacific (DPRE) will formally present to Summit County Council its latest development plan for the Tech Center property at Kimball Junction. It’s imperative that the community turns out again with the message: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought!. History...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Journalism students explore their creative sides in Park City

Park City High School offers two avenues for its students to study journalism; online and on-camera. The online version is the school’s student-run newspaper called Park City Prospector. It produces articles including sports reports, feature articles such as students' favorite classes, opinion articles, and the monthly advice column Dear Isaiah.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Tuesday meeting could decide Wasatch County Sheriff's future

After a month of uncertainty, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby could get a decision about his eligibility to direct Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Safety, which oversees P.O.S.T., said the council could make a decision on whether or not to allow Rigby to take over the seat today.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List

Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship

On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?

The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

