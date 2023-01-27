ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

Inmate Who Murdered Cellmate With Sheet In Greene County Gets More Prison Time

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akjc6_0kTqyXRr00
Anthony Paradise, age 44, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for the November 2018 murder of his cellmate, Delmus Tanner, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie. Photo Credit: Greene County DA/Canva user Rodnae Productions

A prison inmate in the region will spend years more behind bars after admitting that he murdered his cellmate.

Anthony Paradise, age 44, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison in Greene County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

It followed his guilty plea to second-degree murder in the killing of Delmus Tanner at the Greene County Correctional Facility in Coxsackie in November 2018.

Prosecutors said Paradise, who was serving time at the prison for a robbery conviction, used a bed sheet to strangle and murder Tanner.

Paradise was indicted by a Greene County grand jury the following April and formally confessed to the killing in October 2022, on the third day of jury selection.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of having shank in cell

An inmate in the Albany County Jail is facing new charges for having a shank in his cell. Edgar Gonzalez, 25, was being held on an original charge of criminal possession of a weapon. A sharpened metal pipe with a cloth wrapped around the other side was found during a...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Greenfield man charged with hitting sheriff’s deputy

A Greenfield man is accused of violating an order of protection, then hitting a sheriff’s deputy. Christopher Crumble pulled the hair of the person who had the order of protection, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. Crumble was combative when he was being arrested, they said, and hit...
GREENFIELD, NY
Daily Voice

Dutchess County Youths Being Extorted On Social Media, Cops Say

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning parents of a group that is targeting youth on social media for suggestive photos and then blackmailing them for cash. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into multiple cases of local youths being extorted via social media over the past week, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for different violations in the county. The sheriff's office says a Hancock resident was arrested on a bench warrant. Preston Walker had a warrant out from the state police Endwell barracks for Criminal Trespass. He was arrested and turned over to state police...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck

The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls

A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in deadly August shooting

We have a breaking new update in a deadly Albany shooting from back in August. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood of Albany was arraigned Monday on a 4-count indictment – which included second-degree murder. He’s also accused of possessing an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day. He’s due back...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver On Thruway In Bethlehem Had Teen In Car, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is facing DWI charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a highway with a teenager in the car, authorities said. Troopers in Albany County stopped Evan Person, of Ozone Park, Queens, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for a vehicle and traffic violation as he drove on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem, according to State Police.
BETHLEHEM, CT
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
467K+
Followers
66K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy