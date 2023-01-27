ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings

By Kayla Skinner
The Chicago Cubs have drastically improved this winter. But that didn't stop ESPN from disrespecting them in their latest rankings.

The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend.

The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.

Chicago added superstar Dansby Swanson, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Gold Glover Tucker Barnhart and Silver Slugger Eric Hosmer.

Despite all of these additions, a new ESPN+ lineups ranking from Bradford Doolittle, puts the Cubs lineup at #20. Out of 30. Crazy.

Here are his reasons:

The Cubs have at least put themselves in position to have a breakout offensive season, even if the baseline forecast is more middle of the pack. It's a resume without any really glaring weaknesses, though you'd maybe like to see some more walks. But there aren't any elite strengths either.

"Middle of the pack" might be more suitable or palatable. But this is also the same list that ranks the Pittsburgh Pirates, the second worst team in the National League in 2022, higher than the Cubs in terms of lineup talent.

Chicago is vastly improved this winter and at the end of the day these "rankings" mean almost nothing. When they perform and achieve their goal of making the postseason we can all look back on this and have a nice laugh.

Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

