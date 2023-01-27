ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Erling Haaland Attempt To Recreate Famous Zlatan Ibrahimovic Goal Against Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

The Manchester City striker's acrobatic effort came in the ninth minute of the match after Gunners goalkeeper Matt Turner had come rushing out of his penalty area.

Erling Haaland attempted to score spectacularly with a long-range overhead kick during Friday's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Haaland's bold attempt was reminiscent of a famous goal scored by Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Sweden against England from 30 yards in 2012.

But Haaland could not recreate that memorable Ibrahimovic strike, which won the 2013 FIFA Puskas Award, because his goal-bound shot was intercepted by covering Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on the edge of the six-yard box.

City went on to win Friday's game 1-0 thanks to a 64th-minute goal from Nathan Ake .

Erling Haaland pictured shooting with an overhead kick during an FA Cup game between Manchester City and Arsenal

IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

