Salesian boys basketball coach Bill Mellis hits 600-win plateau in 25th season

He's coached Jabari Bird, Jabari Brown and James Akinjo, won state titles in 2009 and 2012 and captured 10 North Coast Section titles, all since 2006.

Bill Mellis, 53, a humble sort with a warm smile and gentle demeanor, rarely talks history. And certainly not records. And never about himself.

Team first. Always.

But Thursday he won his 600th game at Salesian-Richmond, an 82-37 Tri-County Athletic League Rock Division home game over St. Mary's-Berkeley.

Mellis is only in his 25th season, meaning his teams win on average 24 times a season.

A model of consistency, like his teams, Mellis never seems to get too up or too down. Never bad mouths the refs, his opponents and certainly not his own kids.

They've won sharing the ball, the spotlight and playing rugged defense. Thursday's historic win was classic Salesian: Zander Jimenez came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points, Carlton Perrilliat added 13, Emerson Jones 12 and Jaylen Wheeler 10.

The victory upped Salesian's 2022-23 record to 16-7 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Asked the keys to his consistent success and longevity, Mellis said: "A combination of having good players, good assistant coaches and good support from our administrators and AD."

He noted assistant Ed Foster and that football coach Chad Nightingale has been his Athletic Director all 25 years to Darren Sebadra of the San Jose Mercury News.

Asked about his calm coaching demeanor, Mellis said. "Funny, because when I was a younger coach, I don't feel like I was that restrained. I think that has come as I have gotten older. I've certainly mellowed a little."

Have the kids changed much?

"Not really," he said. "I think they're still competitive and want to win. 'They strive to play at the next level and they work on their skills."

How much longer does he want to keep doing this?

"I have no plans of stopping anytime soon," he said.

He has a way to catch California coaching leader Gary McKnight, of Mater Dei-Santa Ana. According to the CalHiSports coaching record book, McKnight entered the season at 1,214 wins and the Monarchs are 18-6 heading into Friday's home game with Orange Lutheran.

McKnight started in 1983. This is his 40th season.

"That's a long time," Mellis said.