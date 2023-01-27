Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school
Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Stetson Bennett compares to this former NFL quarterback
As college quarterbacks approach the start of their NFL careers, they’re often compared to those we have already seen. Stetson Bennett is no exception. Stetson Bennett just wrapped up one of the greatest careers ever seen by a college quarterback—an unbeaten season, 17 straight wins with back-to-back national titles, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
Dallas Cowboys: 3 biggest draft needs ahead of free agency
The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with a number of key players up for contract extensions. TE Dalton Schultz, DB Donovan Wilson, RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch just to name a few. However, the MO of the Cowboys has and likely will continue to be through the...
5-star Alabama commit shares update on his recruitment following LSU visit
5-star Alabama pledge Jaylen Mbakwe discusses where things stand with Bama following his visit to LSU on Saturday.
Tennessee Vols assistant identified by national media outlet as a future head coach
A Tennessee Vols assistant coach was identified this week by 247Sports as a potential future head coach. 247Sports named nine assistant coaches this week that could become head coaches soon. And they included Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on their list. From 247Sports:. This may be an outside-the-box pick, given...
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes finally says what he really feels after win over Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking forward to the day they beat the Bengals for a while now, and it finally happened. What is the saying? Revenge is a dish best-served cold, and the Chiefs took the life out of the Bengals with a kick to win it. The...
Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
"I guess that didn’t help with the kiss and tell, whatever she said" - Jason Kidd on the Toni Braxton rumors
Jason Kidd insists he never dated Toni Braxton and there was no way he would've learned and cared about the singer and Jim Jackson
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
Jordon Davison, nation's No. 1 running back in 2025, wasn't considering Colorado until Deion Sanders 'changed that a lot'
Since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach at the University of Colorado last month, the program has seen an uptick in interest from bluechip recruits around the country. And it hasn't just been from athlete in the transfer portal. Seemingly every weekend Colorado is hosting multiple young ...
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
Chiefs’ QB has powerful moment after doing the unthinkable
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, which is a phrase I don’t know if we were confident in saying. But, they got it done, and it was a full team effort. It wasn’t just Patrick Mahomes going off, or just Travis Kelce. It wasn’t just the defense or just the offense. It was an entire team effort.
