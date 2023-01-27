Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
WBOC
Work to Dredge White Creek Expected to Begin in February
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Work to dredge a portion of White Creek near Bethany Beach is now one step closer. The Sussex County Council approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to form a funding partnership for the upcoming White Creek dredging project.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth committee has mixed feelings on wind farms
Back in October, Rehoboth Beach hosted an offshore wind information-gathering session that included presentations from a number of subject-area experts. The expectation is that once all the information is considered, the city will offer an opinion on the proposed wind farms off the coast of Delaware and Maryland. City commissioners...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Blue Water adds hotel and campground properties
Blue Water Development has recently acquired the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, Nc., management of a campground located in Rockport, ME, and a campground in Greenfield Park, NY. Thie recent expansion of Blue Water’s portfolio reflects a busy year of growth including the addition of more than...
oceancity.com
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
Cape Gazette
Beebe names Ashley Foster chief people officer, senior VP
After a national search, Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Ashley Foster, MBA, as senior vice president and chief people officer, effective Monday, Feb. 27. In her role, Foster will provide strategic leadership for Beebe’s human resources and organizational development departments, which serve more than 3,000 team members in care sites across Sussex County. Serving as a strategic and operational leader, Foster will align the organization’s human capital with broader system goals through assessing and redefining human resource strategies and practices that focus on excelling employee engagement, talent acquisition, technology enhancement, organizational development and continued integration of human resources across the health system.
WBOC
The Final Nail May Not Be in the Coffin For a Sports Complex in Worcester County
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Town officials will potentially take another look at the Maryland Stadium Authority's feasibility study. The mayor and council will be presented with the option to do so at a work session on Tuesday, January 31st. The push to revisit the study, after it was rejected by...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
Cape Gazette
Six solar fields await Sussex council action
Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
delawarebusinessnow.com
14 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles go into operation
Fourteen new vehicle DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have gone into service. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident
A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
Historic home to get facelift
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
WMDT.com
Ocean City Running Festival slated for October
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Corrigan Sports Enterprises has announced the creation of the Ocean City Running Festival. We’re told the event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 8k, and 5k race distances. The full marathon, 8k, and 5k will start and finish in the Inlet parking lot, just south of the Ferris Wheel. Full marathoners will have the opportunity to run through Assateague Island National Seashore before returning to Ocean City. Half marathoners will be shuttled to start at Assateague Island and finish coming down the boardwalk, where they will finish in the Inlet parking lot.
WMDT.com
Downtown Rehoboth staple to close its doors, family legacy remains alive
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – “It’s definitely going to be sad to close this chapter,” Schmer said. If you’re coming down Rehoboth Avenue, you can’t help but to spot the bold and bright Sea Shell Shop. It’s called downtown Rehoboth Beach home for 43 years....
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
WMDT.com
First principal for new school named
LEWES, Del. – David Frederick has been named the first principal of the new Frederick D. Thomas Middle School in the Cape Henlopen School District. Frederick has been an educator at Cape for 28 years, teaching at different schools. He will move to the new school on July 1st, and the school is set to open in the fall of 2024.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Parent Club At Wor-Wic
SALISBURY, Md. – If you’re a parent, you can probably agree you have quite a busy lifestyle, and if you want to further your education, that can be a whole other challenge. However, a local college has some programs to make it a little easier for parents wishing to advance their education while balancing parenthood.
WMDT.com
ACLU, other groups write to Town of Federalsburg leaders regarding election system
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – Several groups are coming together against the Town of Federalsburg regarding its election system. After a public hearing on election reform last week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland, the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP, the Caucus of African American Leaders, and members of the Federalsburg community have written to Town leaders to remind them of the legal issues the Town will face if it fails to reform what they say is the racially discriminatory at-large election system that has prevented any Black person from election to office in the Town’s 200-year history.
