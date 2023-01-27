OCEAN CITY, Md. – Corrigan Sports Enterprises has announced the creation of the Ocean City Running Festival. We’re told the event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 8k, and 5k race distances. The full marathon, 8k, and 5k will start and finish in the Inlet parking lot, just south of the Ferris Wheel. Full marathoners will have the opportunity to run through Assateague Island National Seashore before returning to Ocean City. Half marathoners will be shuttled to start at Assateague Island and finish coming down the boardwalk, where they will finish in the Inlet parking lot.

