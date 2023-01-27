Read full article on original website
Related
Lumber soars 13% as the housing market shows signs of a rebound for the first time in a year
Lumber futures soared 13% on Friday as the housing market finally shows some signs of life. Pending home sales unexpectedly jumped 2.5% in December, its largest growth since October 2021. The average 30-year mortgage rate has steadily trended lower to 6% from a peak of 7% last year. Lumber prices...
Increase family income at home without investment
Growing up Income at home without any investment efforts. Working from home can be a great source of income for your family. However, it is important to remember that this does not come with any security or benefits and can be stressful at times. The first thing you must do is decide if the work that you do is actually worth more than what you get paid at your day job. If it is possible to earn more money doing something else, then it is better not to do it. Your next step will be to find out if there are any websites or communities where people are looking for free work online. Of course, while working as a freelancer can be beneficial financially, it's important to remember that it doesn't come with any security or benefits.
Business Insider
The US stocks rally is driven by optimism that things are 'not as bad as feared,' but this may not last, Wells Fargo strategist warns
The rally in US stocks may prove to be "fleeting than long-lasting," according to a Wells Fargo strategist. That's because investor sentiment going into earnings season this year was so low that the only way is up. "When you really lower the bar it's hard to trip over," Anna Han...
Builder
4 Strategies for Weathering the 2023 Spring Selling Season
There’s no doubt that builders are looking at a unique spring season compared with recent years. The market has changed significantly since mid-2022, when mortgage rates began to climb and economic uncertainty mounted. When that happened, demand fell off—and has remained relatively low (comparatively speaking) ever since. “The...
Record cash levels show investors remain unconvinced by the stock market's bullish transition in 2023, Bank of America says
Investors aren't fully buying into the stock market's bullish narrative this year, according to Bank of America. That's evidenced by fund flows and a record $5 trillion of cash sitting in US money market funds. BofA said the "pain trade" for stocks is still higher, but that investors should fade...
Builder
'Uberization' of New-Home Sales Could Benefit Customers, Sales Teams, and Builders
While on vacation in 2019, I couldn’t get the work portion of my brain to shut off. Things were changing, and change creates new puzzles and opportunities for my mind to work through—even while on vacation. There were several on-demand access tools (UTour, NterNow, etc.) that had been...
teslarati.com
Tesla shareholder sells home to load up on stock, and it’s already paying off
Tesla shareholders are a rare breed, sometimes putting almost everything, and we mean everything, on the line in hopes of striking it big and making major waves in their own portfolios. Jason DeBolt is one of those shareholders. DeBolt, a shareholder since March 26, 2013, sold his home and bought...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Energy Business Is Not in Wall Street's Radar Despite $10B Rev and $2B Profit
Despite the impressive numbers and growth in Tesla's energy business, it is not currently on Wall Street's radar. This is likely due to the fact that the energy storage market is still relatively new and not as well understood by investors as traditional automotive products. However, it is worth noting that the potential for the energy storage market is significant, and it is likely to continue to grow in the future.
msn.com
Embrace the Stock Breakout for Colossal Gains in 2023
You may not believe it. But the stock market is in full-on “breakout mode” right now. Yesterday, stocks soared after the December PCE report confirmed that inflation continued to collapse in December. The PCE inflation rate dropped by 50 basis points to 5%, marking the second consecutive month of 50 basis points of disinflation.
Generating highly income without investment
If you are looking for how to make money without investment, then it is very important that you know how to generate income in a short period of time. The main thing that you need to know about earning money without investment is that it requires a lot of brainstorming and planning. You can start with small projects and see the progress with your own eyes before investing too much in any business venture.
Want Higher Yields? Here's Where to Stash Your Cash
These options will not make you rich, but they will protect your money.
Comments / 0