Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“W” is for Whipper, Lucille Simmons (1928-2021)
“W” is for Whipper, Lucille Simmons (1928-2021). Educator, legislator. A native of Charleston, Whipper graduated from Avery Institute. After receiving a degree from Talladega College, she received a master’s degree from the University of Chicago. Returning to Charleston she became the director of guidance services at two Charleston high schools. In 1972 Whipper became director of human relations at the College of Charleston. She spearheaded the effort to preserve the building that had housed Avery Institute and its transformation into a research center and archive focusing on the history and culture of lowcountry African Americans. In 1986 she moved to Mount Pleasant so that she could run for an open seat in the General Assembly. She represented House District 109 until 1996. In 1995, Lucille Simmons Whipper was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
charlestondaily.net
39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold
The YMCA of Greater Charleston announced plans Monday to sell the Berkeley County YMCA in Moncks Corner due to financial challenges. The post Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
live5news.com
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina
South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
crbjbizwire.com
Meals on Wheels of Charleston Receives Boeing Employee Community Fund Donation
Charleston SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received $5040 from the Boeing Employee Community Fund to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like...
live5news.com
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Community members gathered in Marion Square Sunday evening to hold a vigil for the lives of two people who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita in...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
wtoc.com
Businesses see drop in customers since start of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, Sc. (WTOC) - Not only is this the second week of the Murdaugh murder trial, it’s also the second week the town of Walterboro is hosting more than its normal population of 5,000. WTOC talked to the owners last week of one of those food trucks the city...
Lowcountry couple wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket bought on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A trip to the convenience store paid off big for one Lowcountry couple, who took home a six-figure prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The $10 ticket was purchased by a woman at the Refuel on Island Park Drive on Daniel Island. According to lottery officials, she took the ticket home and […]
Summerville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Stratford High School basketball team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
Berkeley County hosting job fair on Wednesday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking for a job? Berkeley County will host a job fair on Wednesday, connecting you with dozens of potential employers from across the county. “We’re hosting a job fair here at Berkeley County Government and it’s going be in conjunction with several industries that are looking for employees,” said Jenna-Ley […]
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
Outdoor fire leaves 2 buildings damaged, acres burned in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m. CCFR says a bystander reported the […]
Richland County council members discuss future plans for the county
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to Charleston this past week brought a change of scenery for Richland County leaders and, with it, a plan to improve issues at facilities like the Department of Social Services and Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. This all came at the council’s 2023 annual...
Highest-paying management jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NCPD searching for toddler missing since Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-month-old last seen Wednesday. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was seen being picked up by his mother during a visitation just before noon Wednesday, police say. He is described to be 32 inches in height, weighing 24 […]
