Charleston, SC

“W” is for Whipper, Lucille Simmons (1928-2021)

“W” is for Whipper, Lucille Simmons (1928-2021). Educator, legislator. A native of Charleston, Whipper graduated from Avery Institute. After receiving a degree from Talladega College, she received a master’s degree from the University of Chicago. Returning to Charleston she became the director of guidance services at two Charleston high schools. In 1972 Whipper became director of human relations at the College of Charleston. She spearheaded the effort to preserve the building that had housed Avery Institute and its transformation into a research center and archive focusing on the history and culture of lowcountry African Americans. In 1986 she moved to Mount Pleasant so that she could run for an open seat in the General Assembly. She represented House District 109 until 1996. In 1995, Lucille Simmons Whipper was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador

We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires

Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
Summerville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Stratford High School basketball team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
Berkeley County hosting job fair on Wednesday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking for a job? Berkeley County will host a job fair on Wednesday, connecting you with dozens of potential employers from across the county. “We’re hosting a job fair here at Berkeley County Government and it’s going be in conjunction with several industries that are looking for employees,” said Jenna-Ley […]
Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
NCPD searching for toddler missing since Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-month-old last seen Wednesday. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was seen being picked up by his mother during a visitation just before noon Wednesday, police say. He is described to be 32 inches in height, weighing 24 […]
