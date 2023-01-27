“W” is for Whipper, Lucille Simmons (1928-2021). Educator, legislator. A native of Charleston, Whipper graduated from Avery Institute. After receiving a degree from Talladega College, she received a master’s degree from the University of Chicago. Returning to Charleston she became the director of guidance services at two Charleston high schools. In 1972 Whipper became director of human relations at the College of Charleston. She spearheaded the effort to preserve the building that had housed Avery Institute and its transformation into a research center and archive focusing on the history and culture of lowcountry African Americans. In 1986 she moved to Mount Pleasant so that she could run for an open seat in the General Assembly. She represented House District 109 until 1996. In 1995, Lucille Simmons Whipper was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.

