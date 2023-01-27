NYC Mayor Adams calls for peaceful protests as city prepares for unrest after Tyre Nichols’ death: Reports

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO