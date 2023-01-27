NYC Mayor Adams calls for peaceful protests as city prepares for unrest after Tyre Nichols’ death: Reports

Read full article on original website
NYPD probing report of robbery in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is investigating a report of a commercial robbery in South Beach on Tuesday evening. The robbery was reported around 7:40 p.m. at 101 McClean Ave, according to emergency radio transmissions. The building is used as a liquor store smoke shop. At the scene, squads...
Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man is suing the city and several NYPD officers for what he claims was an unlawful arrest in Arden Heights last summer, moments after he defended himself against an alleged knife-wielding neighbor who was spouting racial epithets. A civil complaint filed on...
YAHOO!
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
NYPD: 8 suspects arrested in drug raid at Staten Island apartment; loaded gun allegedly hidden in pillowcase
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested eight people in the raid of an apartment in Stapleton where officers allege they uncovered an array of drugs and loaded guns that included one weapon stuffed in a pillowcase. Authorities confirmed that two of the suspects, Thomas Dembinski, 24, and Joel...
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Funeral arrangements set for Staten Island firefighter who died of cancer at 34
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighter Anthony Mauro, a 34-year-old FDNY member from Staten Island who was hailed for his courage and spirit, will be laid to rest on Thursday after a battle with cancer. His passing was announced by the Uniformed Firefighters Association. Mauro, a six-year FDNY veteran who...
Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
He’s accused of choking victim during Victory Boulevard robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 44-year-old man choked a victim during a violent robbery in Tompkinsville and then was caught the next day with drugs. Antoyne Iglesias of Slosson Terrace in St. George stands accused in the robbery on Jan. 17 around 4:20 a.m. on Victory Boulevard near Bay Street, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
FDNY responds to deck fire at home in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY is responding to a home fire in Annadale on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported in the rear of a home on Notus Avenue near Annadale Road, according to the FDNY Twitter feed.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Police capture murder suspect in Georgia after months-long manhunt: Report
Police have apprehended a man they say shot and killed an electrician in broad daylight back in September last year, according to the New York Daily News. Shamar Wiltshire’s luck ran out when authorities captured him in Stockbridge, Georgia. He was on the lam following fatal shooting in 2022, according to reports.
A flower begins to bud in NYC amid a mild winter. What does it mean?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Green daffodil shoots peek above the ground in Conference House Park in Tottenville, pushing through a light layer of leaves at the end of a mild January and a winter that has, so far, not seen more than a hint of snow. Other plants are...
Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
Horrifying scene laid out by prosecutors in arraignment in crash on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In arguing for hefty bail for the alleged driver in the crash that killed a young Great Kills woman and her unborn child, prosecutors on Monday laid out the horrific scene emergency crews discovered along Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp. “She was found at the...
MTA removes free Wi-Fi from all NYC buses, citing low usage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Surfing the web while riding the bus in New York City just got a bit more difficult. Earlier this month, the MTA turned off the free Wi-Fi that had been available on roughly 75% of the city’s bus fleet, citing low usage among riders, as first reported by Gothamist.
News 12 Exclusive: Person arrested after brawl breaks out at Bronx men's shelter
News 12 obtained exclusive video from multiple angles inside the shelter, showing a staff member throwing food away from a group of Venezuelan migrants staying at the facility.
