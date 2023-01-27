Read full article on original website
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
Semi hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride overturns
MUSKEGON, Mich — First responders are cleaning up a mess in Muskegon County after a semi overturned into the ditch Friday morning. The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post said troopers responded to the scene of a semi rollover crash on Maple Island Road near Michillinda. The semi was...
3 injured in Ottawa County crash after driver loses control on slushy road
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Three people were injured Friday, Jan. 27 after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle on a snowy road and crashed into another car. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:21 p.m. to the crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to a news release.
Jenison area man dies in three-vehicle Barry County crash
HASTINGS, MI -- A 62-year-old Jenison area man died in a three-vehicle crash on M-37 south of Middleville on Friday, Jan. 27. Barry County sheriff’s deputies identified Matthew Fuller as the person who died in the crash. He was driving a Ford Transit van when it was struck by...
Fox17
Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide. Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw. They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd...
townbroadcast.com
Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr
A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
wkzo.com
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
Fox17
Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed
SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Kent County authorities say burglars hit multiple gas stations, stores overnight
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into. The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating two other break-ins. One of the impacted businesses is the Family Fare gas station on...
Burglars use stolen car to break gas-station door in rash of overnight break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police in Kent County are investigating multiple overnight burglaries, including a break-in in which a stolen car was used to break the doors of a Byron Township gas station to gain entry. Kent County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Brunner said investigators are working with police in...
1 hit, killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores
A person was hit and killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday night.
Woman struck by car, killed while walking on U.S. 31 in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Thursday, Jan. 26, when she was struck by a car while she was walking on U.S. 31 near East Sternberg Road, Norton Shores police said. Her name has been withheld pending notification of family. Norton Shores police and Fruitport Township police...
WZZM 13
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
WZZM 13
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
