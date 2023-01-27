ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Queal
4d ago

you need to start putting people in jail stop letting them go free. If there no consequence for what they did they will just keep doing it.

NY1

MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth

Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Asylum seekers spend 3rd night camped outside Midtown hotel

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers remained camped outside a Manhattan hotel for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Many are refusing to relocate to a relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing concerns over shelter conditions. They also say the Watson Hotel's location on the West Side makes starting their new lives in New York City a little bit easier.The city tweeted a video showing the inside of the Brooklyn relief center, which was set up to temporarily house up to 1,000 men, who arrived as asylum seekers and were initially placed at the Watson.The city now plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter

New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports.  The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13

The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Here’s how NYC migrant hotel stacks up against new digs

Dozens of migrants are stamping their feet at having to trade in their free digs at a three-star Manhattan hotel for hangar-like living conditions in Brooklyn — and it’s little wonder. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, where they have been housed courtesy of the city, is a prime location in Manhattan, easily accessible to stores and even jobs, migrants said. They said they were no more than two to a room — sometimes enjoying the entire space themselves, including a private bathroom and shower. A two-trip MetroCard was provided to each of them daily, too, an immigrant said. But to ease a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
