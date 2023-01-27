Dozens of migrants are stamping their feet at having to trade in their free digs at a three-star Manhattan hotel for hangar-like living conditions in Brooklyn — and it’s little wonder. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, where they have been housed courtesy of the city, is a prime location in Manhattan, easily accessible to stores and even jobs, migrants said. They said they were no more than two to a room — sometimes enjoying the entire space themselves, including a private bathroom and shower. A two-trip MetroCard was provided to each of them daily, too, an immigrant said. But to ease a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO