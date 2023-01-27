Read full article on original website
Jean Queal
4d ago
you need to start putting people in jail stop letting them go free. If there no consequence for what they did they will just keep doing it.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD probing report of robbery in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is investigating a report of a commercial robbery in South Beach on Tuesday evening. The robbery was reported around 7:40 p.m. at 101 McClean Ave, according to emergency radio transmissions. The building is used as a liquor store smoke shop. At the scene, squads...
NY1
MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth
Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
MTA removes free Wi-Fi from all NYC buses, citing low usage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Surfing the web while riding the bus in New York City just got a bit more difficult. Earlier this month, the MTA turned off the free Wi-Fi that had been available on roughly 75% of the city’s bus fleet, citing low usage among riders, as first reported by Gothamist.
boropark24.com
Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams Tout Subway’s Increased Safety, Just Hours Before a Shooting on a Manhattan-Bound N train
The crime rate on New York City’s subway system is finally returning to pre-pandemic levels, announced Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams on Friday afternoon, just hours before a 34-year-old man was shot as the train approached the Canal Street station at 2:30am early Shabbos morning. The shooting...
Asylum seekers spend 3rd night camped outside Midtown hotel
NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers remained camped outside a Manhattan hotel for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Many are refusing to relocate to a relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing concerns over shelter conditions. They also say the Watson Hotel's location on the West Side makes starting their new lives in New York City a little bit easier.The city tweeted a video showing the inside of the Brooklyn relief center, which was set up to temporarily house up to 1,000 men, who arrived as asylum seekers and were initially placed at the Watson.The city now plans to...
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man is suing the city and several NYPD officers for what he claims was an unlawful arrest in Arden Heights last summer, moments after he defended himself against an alleged knife-wielding neighbor who was spouting racial epithets. A civil complaint filed on...
Snow prompts speed restrictions on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge; Sanitation trucks are salting streets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The snow storm has prompted speed restrictions on area roadways for the Wednesday morning rush hour. Drivers are asked to reduce their speeds as they cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, according to the MTA.
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
VIDEO: Woman on Manhattan 1 train robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought
Police are looking to identify a man aboard an Upper Manhattan subway train who robbed a woman’s wallet at gunpoint over the weekend, authorities said.
Queens Councilman's office vandalized in battle over Drag Story Hour
Security camera video shows someone slowly toilet papering a fence as another scribbles slurs on the pavement.
Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
FDNY responds to deck fire at home in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY is responding to a home fire in Annadale on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported in the rear of a home on Notus Avenue near Annadale Road, according to the FDNY Twitter feed.
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
NYPD: 8 suspects arrested in drug raid at Staten Island apartment; loaded gun allegedly hidden in pillowcase
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested eight people in the raid of an apartment in Stapleton where officers allege they uncovered an array of drugs and loaded guns that included one weapon stuffed in a pillowcase. Authorities confirmed that two of the suspects, Thomas Dembinski, 24, and Joel...
Here’s how NYC migrant hotel stacks up against new digs
Dozens of migrants are stamping their feet at having to trade in their free digs at a three-star Manhattan hotel for hangar-like living conditions in Brooklyn — and it’s little wonder. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, where they have been housed courtesy of the city, is a prime location in Manhattan, easily accessible to stores and even jobs, migrants said. They said they were no more than two to a room — sometimes enjoying the entire space themselves, including a private bathroom and shower. A two-trip MetroCard was provided to each of them daily, too, an immigrant said. But to ease a...
New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
Activists, NYPD clash on relocation of migrants to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal for second day
A standoff in Manhattan between migrants, activists and police took place Sunday night as the city tried to relocate asylum seekers into Brooklyn.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 7