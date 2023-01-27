ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of producers for Live with Kelly and Ryan succeeded where the hosts failed and broke a Guinness World Record for donning the most sweaters in 30 seconds.

Jim Niebler and Jan Schillay, producers for "Live with Kelly and Ryan," broke the Guinness World Record for most jumpers put on in 30 seconds (team of two). Niebler helped Schillay put on nine sweaters during the allotted time. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

The hosts of the ABC talk show, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest , attempted to break the record for most jumpers put on in 30 seconds (team of two) during a recent broadcast, but they fell short of the previous record of eight.

Once the segment was over, producers Jan Schillay and Jim Niebler decided to make their own attempt at the record, with Niebler helping Schillay don the sweaters.

A Guinness adjudicator on set verified the duo managed to put on nine sweaters in the 30-second time limit, earning the title.

