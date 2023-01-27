ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Water Regulators Can Give More Water Allocation After Storms

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

California's Department of Water Resources said it will be able to deliver 30% of the requested water as the state was suffering through a drought prior to the heavy rainstorms.

Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Driver in California cliff Crash That Injured 4 Is Charged

"The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder.Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.Witness statements from family and motorists, and video footage from the nearby Tom Lantos tunnels provided enough evidence to charge the father of two, Wagstaffe told the San Francisco Chronicle.Patel's wife, who remains hospitalized, was "screaming" about her husband's "intentionality" to paramedics after...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Cheddar News

Good2Know: Walmart, CVS Cut Pharmacy Hours & Wildfire-Detecting AI

"Good2Know is a daily dish of stories that impact you every single day. PHARMACIST SHORTAGEBoth Walmart and CVS are cutting hours at their pharmacies in response to a staffing shortage. Walmart will now close its 4,600 pharmacy locations at 7 p.m., two hours earlier than before, while CVS said it is adjusting its hours to align with peak customer demand. Employee shortages remain widespread across industries, but have been especially bad at pharmacies for at least the past two years. A survey from the National Community Pharmacists Association found that more than three-quarters of community pharmacists last year were having a "tough time filling open positions," which is leading to longer wait times for customers. WILDFIRE DETECTIONColorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a $2 million pilot program to test wildfire monitoring stations that use artificial intelligence to detect blazes ahead of time. Just a year ago, the most destructive wildfire in the state's history burned nearly 1,000 houses. The program would use AI software to monitor footage from mountain top cameras and look for early signs of a wildfire, such as wisps of smoke. "
COLORADO STATE
Cheddar News

Rep. George Santos Says He Wants Off of Committees

"New York Republican Rep. George Santos is temporarily stepping down from his congressional committee assignments amid ongoing investigations surrounding his fabrications.The beleaguered representative announced on Tuesday he would be voluntarily removing himself from both the House Committee on Small Business as well as the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Santos faces multiple investigations for lies about his personal, professional, and financial background. "With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy that I be temporarily recused from my committee assignments until I am cleared," Rep. Santos said in a...
Cheddar News

New Mexico Prosecutor to Announce Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin

"New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Tuesday is set to file involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for their role in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021. The shooting took place roughly 15 months ago when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director. Baldwin has called the shooting a "tragic accident" and denied the charges. He is currently pursuing a lawsuit against those who supplied the loaded .45-caliber revolver.Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face two sets of charges. One, involuntary manslaughter, is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine in New Mexico. The second charge alleges "recklessness" with a gun and could result in a mandatory five years in prison. Along with the charges, the New Mexico prosecutor is set to release documents and a statement outlining her office's evidence and the details of a signed plea agreement with assistant director David Halls, who was responsible for safety on the set. "The evidence and facts speak for themselves," Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies' office, said in a statement provided to Reuters. "
NEW MEXICO STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

