Pennsylvania school board members could get salaries, free tuition under proposed legislation
MONTGOMERY, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania may soon join other states in paying the elected representatives of its public school districts. Rep. Joe Webster (D-Montgomery) is introducing legislation aimed at compensating school board members for the time they devote to school communities. The compensation, which Webster argues is overdue, would range from annual pay to free access to higher education.
Florida legislature looks to take on state's affordable housing crisis, ban rent control
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary delivery vehicle for...
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
