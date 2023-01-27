Read full article on original website
Dan Reed
4d ago
The most hilarious part is years later, when your own employees do the same thing to you 🤣
Reply
8
Patrick Moran
3d ago
oh no, lazy fast food workers are walking off.... now they'll have to get a real job..... or continue living in mommy's basement
Reply
2
RJC 5001
4d ago
this should not be something that needs to be explained. there really is evidence to support the dumbing down of America!
Reply
2
Related
‘I would like to live a little bit longer:’ Local mom searching for kidney donor
According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 2,000 people in Michigan are waiting for ‘a life-saving transplant.’
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
Brave Walmart Employee Battles IL Snow Storm, Receives Lamest Reward Ever
Working in a big retail store, we’ve all heard the tales of grandeur. Stacks of shiny quarters, endless discount merchandise, and the prestige of wearing that blue vest with pride. Yes, this is about a Northern Illinois Walmart. But let me tell you, there’s one aspect of working at...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WZZM 13
Michigan couple moves to Alaska, starts viral dog bus business
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day. Although, it’s not your typical class of students — in fact, they’re a lot furrier. Behind it all is a...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan businesses with hourly workers fret over continued pay hikes
Michigan businesses are watching the pace of hourly wage growth, as inflation ebbs but wages remain higher. They said they fear pay will continue to escalate, keeping prices high. The Fed, which meets Wednesday, shares the concern. Low unemployment is keeping the labor market tight, possibly extending inflation. Teenagers not...
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
The Salvation Army needs donations for rehabilitation program: Where to drop off
The Salvation Army has a request from southeast Michigan residents. Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is seeking donations of gently used shoes, electronics, accessories, and home goods at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores. Donations at the thrift store support ARC's 180-day residential rehabilitation program for women and...
Illinois, Wisconsin We Don’t Quit Like Most of U.S., Study Shows
A new survey by a global finance expert has revealed the states where people are quitting their jobs in large numbers, and you may be surprised where Wisconsin and Illinois land on the list. According to a press release, the data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on the...
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
42 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan
From action heroes to singers and even a U.S. President, Michigan has turned out some of our nation's biggest celebrities. It turns out that many of the celebrities we grew up watching, listening to, or rooting for may have grown up near us. I'm talking about huge stars like Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels, and Terry Crews.
frommichiganwithloveblog.com
Michigan Hidden Gems to Explore in 2023
This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! Disclaimer here. Each year, I want to shine a spotlight on...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 15