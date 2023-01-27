Read full article on original website
Woman charged for abandoning beagle puppy in freezing temps
Deputies brought the dog for emergency treatment at a local veterinarian. The veterinarian determined the puppy was approximately 22 weeks old and suffered from muscle loss, malnourishment and dehydration.
Father and pregnant mother arrested after children found 'severely malnourished'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 20-year-old pregnant mother and a 25-year-old father were recently indicted after their two children were reportedly found "severely malnourished." According to Montgomery Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., police responded to a child endangerment call at a hospital after Maleah Henry-Reed brought her 15-month-old daughter...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man sentenced to over 20 years in prison for fatal shooting in 2021
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 53-year-old Christopher Earl Oakes of Dayton was sentenced to 24 to 29.5 years in prison after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Jacob Osborne on May 16, 2021, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. On the evening of Sunday, May 16, 2021, police were...
Cincinnati police officer fired after 'knowingly stalking' ex-girlfriend
According to an internal investigation, Darryl Tyus 'engaged in acts that constitute the offense of menacing by stalking' while off duty.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police continue search for Cierra Chapman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search for a missing Dayton woman is passing one-month, and family members and police are still looking for answers. Investigators say 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.
VIDEO: Suspect jumps from van in Dayton police chase
The man attempts to flee the scene after jumping, but an officer cut in front of the van to block it from entering US-35 at Abbey Avenue.
dayton247now.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman of Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman of Beavercreek. Hageman drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek on January 30 at 7 p.m. He has not returned and suffers from Dementia. Hageman is described as a white male 5'11"...
2 juveniles in custody after 2 homes shot in Dayton
Police said two homes were struck by gunfire, however, no one inside the residences was injured.
Clark County man pleads guilty in connection to girlfriend’s murder
49-year-old Noel Coles, Jr. withdrew a plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Burglary for the death of his girlfriend 43-year-old Jackie Coles, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Drive in Aug. 2021.
Fox 19
50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
Police looking for man accused of stealing prescription drugs from Springfield pharmacy
A man asked for a prescription drug and walked behind the counter, took it, and then left the store, Springfield City Police told News Center 7.
Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance
Dayton police continue to search for a woman missing since the end of December.
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
3-vehicle crash in Fairborn sends all drivers to local hospital
Fairborn crews responded to a three-vehicle crash that sent all the drivers involved to the hospital for minor injuries.
Fox 19
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after planting an Apple AirTag on a woman to track her movements, following her to a friend’s home and damaging her friend’s property. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long on Tuesday approved of a recommendation made by Police Chief...
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Dayton man
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE:. The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled. Law enforcement in Montgomery County are looking for a missing 78-year-old man. Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Norman Maybury around 8 p.m. Sunday. Maybury drove away from his home on N. Diamond Mill Road...
Man hospitalized after Dayton shooting
The caller was driving the man to Miami Valley Hospital at the time of the call, police said.
Man safe, getting behavioral help after barricading from Ohio authorities
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says one man is safe after he barricaded himself from deputies and threatened to hurt himself. According to Sheriff Champlin, deputies responded to a home in Springfield Township, Ohio, for a report that a man brandished a gun and threatened to use it on himself. […]
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
