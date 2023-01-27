DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search for a missing Dayton woman is passing one-month, and family members and police are still looking for answers. Investigators say 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.

DAYTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO