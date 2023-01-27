ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton man sentenced to over 20 years in prison for fatal shooting in 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 53-year-old Christopher Earl Oakes of Dayton was sentenced to 24 to 29.5 years in prison after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Jacob Osborne on May 16, 2021, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. On the evening of Sunday, May 16, 2021, police were...
Dayton Police continue search for Cierra Chapman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search for a missing Dayton woman is passing one-month, and family members and police are still looking for answers. Investigators say 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27, leaving a Trotwood apartment complex where her ex-boyfriend lives. 10 days later, her car along with her purse and personal items were found in Middletown, but Chapman was no where to be found.
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Dayton man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE:. The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled. Law enforcement in Montgomery County are looking for a missing 78-year-old man. Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Norman Maybury around 8 p.m. Sunday. Maybury drove away from his home on N. Diamond Mill Road...
