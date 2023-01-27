ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Connecticut may exonerate accused witches centuries later

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Decades before the infamous Salem witch trials in Massachusetts, Alse Young was killed at the gallows in Connecticut, becoming the first person on record to be executed in the American colonies for witchcraft. The Windsor town clerk registered the death on May 26, 1647, in...
Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California...
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
Shortage of dogs at Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A shortage of available dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, resulted in several dogs being flown to Idaho. High demand is limiting the amount of dogs at the Idaho Humane Society, requiring them to look out of state. Laurien Mavey, a worker at Idaho Humane Society, said the shortage is due Treasure Valley's strong willingness to adopt.
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Resolution introduced aims to toss out Idaho's Blaine amendment

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A resolution that aims to toss out Idaho's so-called Blaine amendment has been introduced in Senate Education Committee Monday afternoon. Idaho’s Blaine amendment says public funds cannot be used for any sectarian or religious purpose, including for religious schools. Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) and...
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season

BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
