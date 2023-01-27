Read full article on original website
Illinois FOP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by...
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
Florida legislature looks to take on state's affordable housing crisis, ban rent control
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary delivery vehicle for...
New data shows Illinois has a higher unemployment rate than national average
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois has the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation. These numbers come from new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Illinois is just behind Nevada with the highest unemployment rate in the nation. These new numbers came...
Maren Morris to headline at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy-winning, Platinum-certified, and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Morris will perform on Saturday, Aug. 19. Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops,...
Pritzker ends COVID-19 disaster proclamation
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. Ensuring Illinois’ and the federal government’s health emergencies were linked brought in additional federal...
Central Illinois High School Basketball Scoreboard: January 30th
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday January 30th High School Basketball Scoreboard. Have a score update? Tweet Sports Director Dante Furco on twitter, @DanteFurco.
