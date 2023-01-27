ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Illinois FOP responds to death of Tyre Nichols

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
RIVERHEAD, NY
newschannel20.com

Maren Morris to headline at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy-winning, Platinum-certified, and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Morris will perform on Saturday, Aug. 19. Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops,...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Pritzker ends COVID-19 disaster proclamation

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. Ensuring Illinois’ and the federal government’s health emergencies were linked brought in additional federal...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy