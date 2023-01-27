ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Air Force at New Mexico odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOIxC_0kTqs5HG00

The Air Force Falcons (12-9, 3-5 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 5-3) tussle in a Mountain West Conference battle Friday. Tip-off at The Pit is slated for 10 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Air Force vs. New Mexico odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Air Force has lost back-to-back games straight up and against the spread (ATS). The Falcons are coming off an 82-52 loss at San Jose State Tuesday, failing to cover as 4-point underdogs. The loss broke a string of 5 straight ATS wins on the road.

New Mexico won 4 straight games from Jan. 9-20, but suffered a 97-94 overtime loss last time out at Nevada Monday as a 3.5-point underdog. The Lobos rank 14th in the nation in scoring (82.5 points per game) and have tallied 76 or more points in 10 of their last 11 games.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Can your survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Air Force at New Mexico odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Air Force +525 (bet $100 to win $525) | New Mexico -850 (bet $850 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Air Force +12.5 (-110) | New Mexico -12.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 142.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Air Force at New Mexico picks and predictions

Prediction

New Mexico 74, Air Force 63

Air Force launches a slew of triples, and a good night gets them in maybe 3-score territory. PASS on the outright offering.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

The Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. foes with a winning mark at home and the road team is 6-1 ATS across the last 7 meetings in this series.

Air Force will cover if it plays New Mexico the way it played the San Diego State Aztecs on Jan. 21 (70-60). If the Falcons go 4 of 22 from beyond the arc as they did in their last game, they will have a hard time staying within 15 points.

This is a big number for New Mexico to cover in a game that has some Under pull to it. TAKE THE FALCONS +12.5 (-110).

New Mexico’s pace has slowed a touch over recent games, so don’t figure on a lot of push from 2nd-chance buckets and free throws. The Lobos rely a lot on mid-range and long-range 2s, and there is some expected regression in the their offense.

BACK THE UNDER 142.5 (-110).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
corralescomment.com

Corrales Chef Spreads the Word about NM Dishes and Ingredients

Chef Jon Young of Corrales has been named New Mexico Food Ambassador by the Dept. of Agriculture for a tenure of two years. That means he will shout the word about local food and food products throughout the country to food producers and distributors. Some lucky members of the public also will see demonstrations and taste the dishes that Chef Jon and his assistants will be prepping.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho has its own ‘festival of the cranes’

If you’ve been on NM 528 in Rio Rancho in recent months, you’ve seen them, looming large on the horizon. The giant steel cranes jutting up from the Intel plant are part of a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. Construction began after Intel announced the upgrade in May 2021. Last summer, the Journal reported that the company expected the work to be done sometime this year.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue

In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
SANTA FE, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours

Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy