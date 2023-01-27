Read full article on original website
New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly stealing van with man inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in Florida after a van was stolen with a non-verbal man using a wheelchair still inside on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van...
Authorities searching for 2 drug trafficking suspects tied to 'Ghost Face Gangsters'
BRUNSWICK, GA (WACH) — Two men are wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Georgia and in South Carolina after officials said they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with more 70 other people. Agents with the FBI asked the public to be on the look out...
Shots fired at Lisbon Falls home, police ask Mainers for help finding suspect
LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- Officers are asking for your help after shots were fired at a home in Lisbon Falls. Officials say the incident happened on Main Street in the area between Sparsam Street and Huston Street on Sunday just before 8 p.m. Police are still looking for the shooter.
Lisbon police ask for the public's help after shooting incident
LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- The Lisbon Police Department is asking for the public's help after a shooting incident in Lisbon Falls. Police say shots were reported around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Main Street near Sparsam Street and Huston Street. Later, it was reported that a residence was shot multiple times,...
Ethics commission to meet to discuss Maine lawmaker accused of forging signatures
The Maine Ethics Commission will meet on Monday to discuss a state lawmaker accused of forging signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign. Representative Clinton Collamore, a newly elected Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted for allegedly having up to 30 fraudulent signatures on government forms. The Maine Ethics...
Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
Program helps Maine veterans fight back against loneliness
Loneliness is more than just a feeling of isolation. The U.S. Surgeon General recently described it being just as harmful to health as smoking. The Department of Veterans Affairs is now fighting back against loneliness among its vets, especially in Maine. Loneliness and isolation have negative mental and physical effects,...
Maine plow truck driver steps up to help radio host in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- When there was a call for help, in perhaps an unusual way, one Mainer stepped up. As CBS13 Chief Photojournalist Mike Hartford shows us in the video above, she was looking for a way to make a difference and wonders if divine intervention may have kicked in.
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
With egg prices in grocery stores soaring, people look to local farms in Maine
SCARBOROUGH -- The prices of eggs are expensive at grocery stores right now. It makes for a perfect opportunity to try out local farms. That’s what Maureen Goronson, the owner of Goronson Farm in Scarborough says. And her chickens too. Farmers say people are turning to local eggs after...
Maine officially opens moose permit lottery application process for 2023 season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The application process for the 2023 Maine moose permit lottery is officially open. The deadline to enter the lottery is May 15. The official drawing for moose permits will be held on June 10 in Augusta. For more information, click here.
Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman
(BDN) -- There have been more than a few Guinness World Records verified in Maine. For instance, Zachary Miller set a record for fastest one-mile run while wearing swim fins in 2014 at Brunswick High School. In 2015, Michael Diggins set a record for most ears of corn husked in one minute — he did 13 — in his hometown of Scarborough.
Maine targets summer rollout after final public hearing on sports betting rules
AUGUSTA (WGME)-- Sports gambling in Maine is a big step closer to getting underway, but Maine broadcasters and tribal leaders say some of the proposed rules go too far. On Tuesday, the Maine Gambling Control Unit held its final public hearing on the rules that will govern sports wagering in Maine. It paves the way for the first bets to be placed perhaps as early as this summer.
'This has been going on for months:' Mail delivery delays cause headaches for Mainers
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mail delivery delays are causing headaches for Mainers. From Westbrook to Portland to Cumberland, some people say they're waiting several days, even weeks, for letters and packages. This is an ongoing problem, with postal leaders saying the workforce shortage is at the center of it all. The...
Dr. Shah reflects on Maine's handling of COVID-19 pandemic as he prepares for promotion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is set to take on the second highest role in the U.S. CDC. Most of his time in Maine was spent on the COVID crisis. It has now been three years since the first confirmed COVID case reached the U.S. Since...
The first round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are being mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help keep Mainers warm and secure this winter amid near record high energy costs.
Gas prices in Maine creep up
Gas prices in Maine are creeping up. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.50. That's up about 8 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are about 12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Camping reservations open for several Maine state parks
Maine state park campground reservations open for some locations on Wednesday after record breaking seasons the past few years. Sebago Lake State Park and Lily Bay State Park camping reservations go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These are two of the most popular state parks and they'll get booked up pretty fast.
Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
