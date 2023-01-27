ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WGME

New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly stealing van with man inside

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in Florida after a van was stolen with a non-verbal man using a wheelchair still inside on Monday. Criminal Investigations Division detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Peloquin of New Hampshire. Detectives say Peloquin stole the van...
FLORIDA STATE
WGME

Lisbon police ask for the public's help after shooting incident

LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- The Lisbon Police Department is asking for the public's help after a shooting incident in Lisbon Falls. Police say shots were reported around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Main Street near Sparsam Street and Huston Street. Later, it was reported that a residence was shot multiple times,...
LISBON FALLS, ME
WGME

Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
MAINE STATE
WGME

This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Program helps Maine veterans fight back against loneliness

Loneliness is more than just a feeling of isolation. The U.S. Surgeon General recently described it being just as harmful to health as smoking. The Department of Veterans Affairs is now fighting back against loneliness among its vets, especially in Maine. Loneliness and isolation have negative mental and physical effects,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine plow truck driver steps up to help radio host in need

PORTLAND (WGME) -- When there was a call for help, in perhaps an unusual way, one Mainer stepped up. As CBS13 Chief Photojournalist Mike Hartford shows us in the video above, she was looking for a way to make a difference and wonders if divine intervention may have kicked in.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
WGME

Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman

(BDN) -- There have been more than a few Guinness World Records verified in Maine. For instance, Zachary Miller set a record for fastest one-mile run while wearing swim fins in 2014 at Brunswick High School. In 2015, Michael Diggins set a record for most ears of corn husked in one minute — he did 13 — in his hometown of Scarborough.
WGME

Maine targets summer rollout after final public hearing on sports betting rules

AUGUSTA (WGME)-- Sports gambling in Maine is a big step closer to getting underway, but Maine broadcasters and tribal leaders say some of the proposed rules go too far. On Tuesday, the Maine Gambling Control Unit held its final public hearing on the rules that will govern sports wagering in Maine. It paves the way for the first bets to be placed perhaps as early as this summer.
MAINE STATE
WGME

The first round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are being mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help keep Mainers warm and secure this winter amid near record high energy costs.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gas prices in Maine creep up

Gas prices in Maine are creeping up. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.50. That's up about 8 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are about 12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Camping reservations open for several Maine state parks

Maine state park campground reservations open for some locations on Wednesday after record breaking seasons the past few years. Sebago Lake State Park and Lily Bay State Park camping reservations go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These are two of the most popular state parks and they'll get booked up pretty fast.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
MAINE STATE

