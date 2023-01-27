Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW previews the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting this week. While most still believe the Federal Reserve will raise rates by just 0.25%, there is a growing sense the hike will be accompanied by some harsh talk for a market the Fed thinks is getting overly optimistic around rapidly loosening financial conditions.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO