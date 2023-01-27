Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lending Platform Celsius Names Users Eligible to Withdraw Assets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius published the names of users who are allowed to withdraw a majority of their assets locked on the platform. The 1,400-page document filed with a New York bankruptcy court on...
CoinDesk
Ripple Sold $226M of XRP in Q4; Sees Strong Growth in On-Demand Liquidity Product
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ripple sold $226 million worth of XRP tokens, net of purchases, in Q4, the firm said in itsXRP markets report. The centralized fintech company builds global payment products and developed the XRP payment system,...
CoinDesk
DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
CoinDesk
Social Token Project Rally Shuts Ethereum Sidechain, Stranding Users’ Crypto Assets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Social token platform Rally said Tuesday it is abandoning its Ethereum sidechain and warned users – creators and their communities of token-holding fans – their crypto assets may soon become stranded. “Since...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Exec Says Institutional Investors Still Into Crypto Post-FTX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Institutional investors appear to have a steadfast interest in crypto, David Duong, head of institutional research at crypto exchange Coinbase, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Monday. “The secular trend for...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Borrow $70M From B. Riley
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) agreed to borrow $70 million from investment bank B. Riley to replace an existing facility and keep the company running as it goes through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Company SIMBA Chain Received $30M Funding Increase From US Air Force
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indiana-based blockchain firm SIMBA Chain, which has worked with U.S. military on various projects in recent years, has received a $30 million increase in funding. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has granted SIMBA Chain...
CoinDesk
Web3 Security Firm Hypernative Secures $9M in Seed Funding
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto security company Hypernative is emerging from stealth with $9 million in seed funding, the firm said Monday. Boldstart Ventures and IBI Tech Fund led the round, with additional investments from Nexo, Blockdaemon, Borderless,...
CoinDesk
Investors Pump Money Into Crypto Funds Amid Pickup in Market Sentiment
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital-asset investment products saw $117 million in inflows last week, the largest amount in six months, according todata from CoinShares. Investors pumped money mainly into bitcoin (BTC)-related funds, which accounted for $116 million worth...
CoinDesk
What's Holding DAOs Back?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In 2021, DAOs broke out of their blockchain confines and spilled out into the real world. Up until that point, most decentralized autonomous organizations stuck to managing financial protocols or stewarding digital assets. Buoyed...
CoinDesk
Jailed Kickboxer Andrew Tate Promoted Bitcoin for Tax Avoidance in Video
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It’s been all over the news that Andrew Tate, the embattled British-American social media influencer and five-time world kickboxing champion, was arrested in Bucharest, Romania, last month. He is currently sitting in jail with his younger brother and two business partners foralleged human trafficking, sexual assault and forming an organized criminal enterprise.
CoinDesk
Voyager Creditors Reject Alameda’s Attempt to Recover $446M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Anattempt by defunct crypto trading firm Alameda Research to extract $446 million it made in loan repayments to bankrupt Voyager Digital has been rejected by both the creditors’ committee and Voyager itself, according to court filings.
CoinDesk
Hawks vs. Bulls: The Fed Clashes With Optimistic Investors
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW previews the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting this week. While most still believe the Federal Reserve will raise rates by just 0.25%, there is a growing sense the hike will be accompanied by some harsh talk for a market the Fed thinks is getting overly optimistic around rapidly loosening financial conditions.
CoinDesk
Artists Weigh In on the Battle Over NFT Creator Royalties
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In June 2021, during my first-ever interview with a prominent non-fungible token (NFT) collector, I learned about a Web3 silver bullet. As a freshly self-employed writer who left a salaried media job to pursue a freelance career, scarcity was on my mind.
CoinDesk
EthBoy NFT Painting Continues to Evolve With Fourth Edition
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EthBoy, the non-fungible token (NFT) painting of Vitalik Buterin in a harlequin suit, is minting another edition on Tuesday in celebration of the Ethereum co-founder’s birthday. Trevor Jones, the artist behind the NFT...
Comments / 0