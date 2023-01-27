ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime UF provost Joe Glover to step down in July

By Divya Kumar
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Joseph Glover is the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Florida. He is the university's second-ranking officer. He will step down in July. [ University of Florida ]

Joe Glover, the longtime provost of the University of Florida, will step down at the end of July, according to an email sent Friday to UF faculty and staff.

Glover held the post for 15 years, and the email acknowledged his role in UF’s rise through national ranks, the creation of UF Online, creating a vast faculty hiring plan, the university’s artificial intelligence initiatives, its moonshot research programs and its Innovation Academy, among other things.

The announcement came from Glover, along with incoming UF President Ben Sasse and Kent Fuchs, the outgoing president.

It said Glover will continue to serve as a senior advisor to Sasse “with a variety of focus areas and responsibilities” related to the university’s West Palm Beach campus. Sasse, who is expected to begin in early February, will initiate a national search for Glover’s replacement.

“We are all appreciative of Provost Glover’s decades of work at UF,” Amanda Phalin, chairperson of the faculty senate, said in an email. “I wish him the best, and I am excited as we move forward with new leadership.”

The provost ranks just under the president as the university’s chief academic officer.

Divya Kumar is a higher education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, in partnership with Open Campus.

