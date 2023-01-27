McDonald’s on East Main St. in Endwell closes

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A pair of golden arches have gone dark in Endwell.

The McDonald’s on East Main Street, known for its indoor Playplace, is closed.

A sign on the door indicates that it shut down at 8 p.m. on January 15th.

No reason was given.

The sign thanks customers for their patronage and encourages those looking for a Playplace visit the one outside of Target on the Vestal Parkway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.