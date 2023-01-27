ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

McDonald’s on East Main St. in Endwell closes

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A pair of golden arches have gone dark in Endwell.

The McDonald’s on East Main Street, known for its indoor Playplace, is closed.

A sign on the door indicates that it shut down at 8 p.m. on January 15th.

No reason was given.

The sign thanks customers for their patronage and encourages those looking for a Playplace visit the one outside of Target on the Vestal Parkway.

Mickzzzzzzzz
4d ago

That’s great news! So poorly managed and staffed! This was an embarrassment to McDonalds’ quality establishments. Good riddance!

Ernnnnn
3d ago

Yet bing is growing where it s all this money man this place is poverty stricken simply because broken promises and mishandling of funds past politicians get it right b

