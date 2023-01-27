McDonald’s on East Main St. in Endwell closes
ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A pair of golden arches have gone dark in Endwell.
The McDonald’s on East Main Street, known for its indoor Playplace, is closed.
A sign on the door indicates that it shut down at 8 p.m. on January 15th.
No reason was given.
The sign thanks customers for their patronage and encourages those looking for a Playplace visit the one outside of Target on the Vestal Parkway.

