Martinsville, IN

WISH-TV

Enormous pothole returns months after Public Works repairs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Motorists say it’s no ordinary hole in the road. The width takes up two lanes of traffic. The enormous pothole can be a little deceiving on how deep it is. It is about 14 inches deep, and people who live and work around it say the hole is getting bigger by the day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 arrested in Sullivan County for illegally hunting deer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers arrested three men from Indianapolis after an illegal hunting incident in Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32, are accused of five misdemeanor charges:. Illegal taking of a white-tailed deer. Hunting with the aid of a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD to host recruitment event for members of Sikh community

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD will hold a recruiting event Sunday for the more than 50,000 people who identify as members of the Sikh community in and around Indianapolis. Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor discussed IMPD's inclusive recruitment efforts with Sikh members of Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar on Monday ahead of Sunday's event.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 30, 2023

3:26 a.m. Trevyn Stiles, 21, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident. 3:05 p.m. Matthew Smith, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:49 p.m. Ryan Dixon, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 29. 9:04...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonnews.online

Local News Headlines: January 30, 2023

Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a Saturday morning off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation reveals that while operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints, Holley lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
cityoflawrence.org

Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day 2023

The Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Spring Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day has been scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm, at the Belzer Middle School parking lot, 7555 E 56th St. This event it hosted by the City of Lawrence Police Department. $5 requested donation...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Columbus police believe man committed business robberies

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler

Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
BEDFORD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Bold burglar captured on camera inside Butler-Tarkington home

INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance video from the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood clearly shows a burglar in the act inside an Indianapolis home. That thief is still on the loose. Metro police think he's been caught on camera before and is likely responsible for other break-ins in the area, too. In the Ring...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Sheriff responds to jailhouse baptism complaint inquiries

Decatur County, IN — Sheriff Bill Meyerrose is responding to inquiries about Decatur County Detention Center programming in the wake of a recent complaint about jailhouse baptisms. In a statement, Meyerrose says the Detention Center provides both faith- and evidence-based programming to every inmate who desires it. He adds...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

I-465 bridge over South Meridian Street deemed safe after damaged by truck

INDIANAPOLIS — A major Interstate 465 bridge on the south side of Indianapolis was hit by a truck and damaged during Monday morning's rush hour. The truck was southbound on Meridian Street as it passed under I-465 and scraped the steel support beams. As the truck emerged from under the bridge, it tore the southernmost beam under the eastbound bridge shoulder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting

Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering health care costs, and they've proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
