WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
Health department closes 9 Subway restaurants in Bloomington for operating without valid license
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington were closed Monday by the Monroe County Health Department for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. In a statement, the health department said a good license is not transferable under Indiana code, meaning new licenses are required...
WISH-TV
Enormous pothole returns months after Public Works repairs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Motorists say it’s no ordinary hole in the road. The width takes up two lanes of traffic. The enormous pothole can be a little deceiving on how deep it is. It is about 14 inches deep, and people who live and work around it say the hole is getting bigger by the day.
WISH-TV
3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan Co. roadway
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed...
WTHR
IMPD to host recruitment event for members of Sikh community
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD will hold a recruiting event Sunday for the more than 50,000 people who identify as members of the Sikh community in and around Indianapolis. Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor discussed IMPD's inclusive recruitment efforts with Sikh members of Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar on Monday ahead of Sunday's event.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 30, 2023
3:26 a.m. Trevyn Stiles, 21, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident. 3:05 p.m. Matthew Smith, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:49 p.m. Ryan Dixon, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 29. 9:04...
Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
bloomingtonnews.online
Local News Headlines: January 30, 2023
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a Saturday morning off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation reveals that while operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints, Holley lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.
cityoflawrence.org
Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day 2023
The Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Spring Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day has been scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm, at the Belzer Middle School parking lot, 7555 E 56th St. This event it hosted by the City of Lawrence Police Department. $5 requested donation...
bloomingtonian.com
Martinsville, Indiana fire destroys residence Sunday night as crews lack water
A lack of available water stymied firefighters after a report of a residence fire in the 3000 block of Lower Patton Road in Martinsville, Sunday, January 29, 2023. The fire was extinguished after two hours. Here is the text of a post from the City of Martinsville Fire Department’s Facebook...
WISH-TV
Columbus police believe man committed business robberies
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
wbiw.com
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
clintoncountydailynews.com
St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
Bold burglar captured on camera inside Butler-Tarkington home
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance video from the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood clearly shows a burglar in the act inside an Indianapolis home. That thief is still on the loose. Metro police think he's been caught on camera before and is likely responsible for other break-ins in the area, too. In the Ring...
WRBI Radio
Sheriff responds to jailhouse baptism complaint inquiries
Decatur County, IN — Sheriff Bill Meyerrose is responding to inquiries about Decatur County Detention Center programming in the wake of a recent complaint about jailhouse baptisms. In a statement, Meyerrose says the Detention Center provides both faith- and evidence-based programming to every inmate who desires it. He adds...
I-465 bridge over South Meridian Street deemed safe after damaged by truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A major Interstate 465 bridge on the south side of Indianapolis was hit by a truck and damaged during Monday morning's rush hour. The truck was southbound on Meridian Street as it passed under I-465 and scraped the steel support beams. As the truck emerged from under the bridge, it tore the southernmost beam under the eastbound bridge shoulder.
Fox 59
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering health care costs, and they've proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing.
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
WTHR
Comments / 2