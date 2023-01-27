Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Pennsylvania school board members could get salaries, free tuition under proposed legislation
MONTGOMERY, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania may soon join other states in paying the elected representatives of its public school districts. Rep. Joe Webster (D-Montgomery) is introducing legislation aimed at compensating school board members for the time they devote to school communities. The compensation, which Webster argues is overdue, would range from annual pay to free access to higher education.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment
BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
