Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Related
thea-blast.org
The 5 best concert venues in DC
Hearing one of your favorite artists announce their tour dates and they are coming to a city nearby is an excitement like no other. The anticipation of waiting in the ticket queue hoping you get a ticket. You might even set an alarm to make sure you’re in the ticket queue on time.
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
A hotel, apartments, and Dave Chappelle comedy are in mix for Reeves Center redevelopment
A Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, Marion Barry Square, hundreds of apartments, a hotel, and a new NAACP headquarters are all in the mix for a big redevelopment on 14th and U streets.Why it matters: D.C. is transforming the vast and aging Reeves Center municipal building into something that better fits the area's booming nightlife and honors the Black history of the U Street corridor.Driving the news: The District unveiled the two final competing redevelopment proposals last week. Both emphasize the legacy of the area, once known as “Black Broadway,” and include 100,000 square feet of office space for the anchor...
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: The History and Impact of Go-Go
Bring The Beat In is a musical conversation hosted by Lena J., singer, journalist, and host of the Morgan News Hour. In this episode, Lena J. explores the history and impact of Go-go music while highlighting influential artists and bands such Chuck Brown, Rare Essence and The Backyard Band. Lena...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Officially Opens to the Public on Monday, January 30th
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. It officially opens to the public today, Monday, January 30th. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
popville.com
“WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half”
WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half (the attached pictures are from December 19th, and it was down for at least a week before that). The TVs are either off, or are on with only a DirectTV screensaver. There have been no communications...
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
therealdeal.com
DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
Washington, D.C., is ready for its close-up. D.C. may be the nation’s capital, but its housing market has long trailed other East Coast and even West Coast markets. The District is a fixed, finite space that can’t grow vertically thanks to The Height of Buildings Act of 1910. As for demand, well, there’s no major reality series documenting attractive, wealthy people living here. Even the various scripted shows based in the nation’s capital — like “The West Wing,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” — were filmed just about everywhere except inside the city limits.
fox5dc.com
DC snow drought may end overnight, but snow lovers will be far from satisfied
The magic number is 0.1, that is all we need to end the 325-day snowless streak here in Washington, D.C. The city last saw measurable snow when 0.4" fell on March 12th, 2022. Could the streak finally end tonight?. I'm going to gamble and say "yes." I do actually think...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
Will The Redeveloped Reeves Center ‘Bring Back Black Broadway?’
Two development groups seeking to redevelop the historic Frank D. Reeves Municipal Building, located at a vibrant intersection along the U Street corridor, made their revised pitches during a hearing Thursday night. The proposals feature a range of ambitious cultural and entertainment standouts, including a potential food hall, a hotel, and a Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, according to the proposal documents.
upr.org
Eating the Past: Washington D.C. - White House cooking
While the recipes are not particularly centered in the region or in high society in D.C., there are a lot of seafood dished and things that one might have seen on a Washington D.C. dinner table. And, as the author notes on the title page, the book contains 'facts worth knowing'!
popville.com
“robbed, scooter (moped) jacked” in Bloomingdale
I was robbed, scooter jacked at First & W Street, NW. They threatened to shoot me but I never saw a gun. The car followed me as I turned right on W street, it was a silver Hyundai or something similar, I couldn’t get the tag or a better photo.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
mocoshow.com
Cars Seen Doing Donuts in Downtown Silver Spring Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr. in Silver Spring on Saturday, January 28, after crowds gathered to watch cars doing donuts in the intersection. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30pm and were able to disperse the crowd, according to a report by FOX5. No arrests have been made. In November we reported that Montgomery County Police Officers responded to a large car meet-up at a parking lot on Cherry Hill Rd in Silver Spring which involved more than 100 vehicles.
travelawaits.com
5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.
There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
Comments / 0