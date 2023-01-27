Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
2023 American Traditions Vocal Competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For three decades, the American Traditions Vocal Competition has grown to include community concerts and educational initiatives while still offering opportunities for musicians and music lovers in Savannah. This weekend, it returns for a 30th season. Mikki Sodergren is an ATC past champion and now executive...
wtoc.com
Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
wtoc.com
A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new event will be right at home at the newly reopened Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum this weekend when the A. Philip Randolph Freedom Breakfast and Awards Banquet is held there Saturday morning. Jerome Brown is the president of the organization’s Savannah chapter, Christi...
wtoc.com
‘Repack the Backpack’ event held for Chatham Co. students
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some kids are getting help preparing for another semester of classes. Tuesday was Amerigroup’s Repack the Backpack event in Chatham County. They gave out thousands of free school supplies this afternoon. “So we’ve been hosting this event for maybe about seven years now. So...
wtoc.com
Art Start: Strollers & Toddler Tours
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Strollers, crying babies and toddlers are welcome!. Once every month, kids are invited to the Jepson Center for story time, a special tour, and an art activity. They’ll play, learn and explore this month’s featured exhibition. Art Start: Stroller & Toddler Tours are on...
wtoc.com
Local events start Wednesday to celebrate Black History Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is Freedom Day! It also marks the beginning to recognize the history and culture of the Black community. This month is all about education and if you aren’t sure where to start the Beach Institute is a great place. This school is more than 150-years-old and was built by African Americans in Savannah to educate their children.
wtoc.com
One-on-one with new Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther talked to WTOC Monday for the first time since being sworn in. Many Savannah Police officers, including Chief Lenny Gunther, joined with much of the nation waiting and eventually watching footage showing a Memphis man, Tyre Nichols, being beaten to death by police officers.
wtoc.com
Black History Month events around the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month begins Feb. 1 and there are a number of events planned around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Happening all month is the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. You can find more information on their website. Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration will hold multiple events...
wtoc.com
Former residents, community members speak against development of Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night, an open house was held on the development of Yamacraw Village. The Housing Authority has been looking into tearing down the current facility and rebuilding. However, former residents and concerned community members think that would make rent unaffordable for those currently living there. The...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
wtoc.com
Funeral plans announced for former Richmond Hill mayor Richard Davis
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - You don’t have to look far to see Richard Davis’s impact in Richmond Hill. There’s a street named after him, and he’s credited with helping make J.F. Gregory Park a reality. Flags at city hall are at half-staff as Richmond Hill...
wtoc.com
Broughton St. construction finished ahead of schedule
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the City of Savannah’s self-imposed deadline to wrap up work on Broughton Street. This final phase of the road project to replace the temporary pavers with the permanent ones. In fact, they finished the paver project ahead of schedule and there will be...
wtoc.com
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
wtoc.com
Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion. He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit community survey starts Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you use Chatham Area Transit services and have complaints or suggestions, the transportation agency wants to hear from you. You can do it on you phone or while you hop on your bus today! The survey is about 25 questions with basic information about what routes you typically take, why you use public transit, and how you usually purchase your ticket.
wtoc.com
Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We do it all the time- cross the street. It’s a simple thing but, if you’re distracted, in can quickly turn unsafe. According to the Hinesville Police Department, so far in 2023, there have been two people hit by cars in the city. In...
wtoc.com
‘I wish him well:’ City manager responds to Port Wentworth police chief’s departure
PORT WENTWORTH , Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth’s police chief is no longer serving the city. Tuesday was Matt Libby’s last day. Matt Libby served Port Wentworth for more than 30 years, about a third of that was as the police chief. His parting words in his retirement...
wtoc.com
Police chief of Port Wentworth set to retire
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth is set to retire. The City Manager confirmed Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. This will take effect Feb. 1. Libby served the city for 31 years and over 10 years as Chief of Police. He briefly served...
wtoc.com
City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
wtoc.com
Jury selection begins in Mayhew trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a case that’s left many in the close-knit community of Brooklet broken-hearted. Attorneys finalized the jury Monday. The challenge was finding folks who didn’t know the victim or her family all of whom lifelong residents of this community. Defense attorneys for Lee...
Comments / 0