SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you use Chatham Area Transit services and have complaints or suggestions, the transportation agency wants to hear from you. You can do it on you phone or while you hop on your bus today! The survey is about 25 questions with basic information about what routes you typically take, why you use public transit, and how you usually purchase your ticket.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO