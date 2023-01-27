Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easttexasradio.com
Paris Man Shot In The Face
Paris Police responded to a shooting at 60 W. Washington Street Sunday afternoon. Officers located a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face. They think the shooting happened in an empty apartment. They transported the victim to a Dallas area hospital.
easttexasradio.com
Delta County Traffic Stop Leads To Theft Arrests
PRESS RELEASE FROM DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON. A late morning traffic stop leads to a recovery of a trailer, an electric golf cart and 3 arrests. Just before 11 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Sergeant Roden stopped a vehicle towing a trailer with no license plate displayed. At the time, a check of the vin for the trailer did not show it to be stolen. The driver identified as 47-year-old Pecan Gap resident Jerry Lee Sessums was cited and released. A subsequent check of the owner registration came back to a person that had been deceased. Through her diligent efforts, Sergeant Roden was able to make contact with the deceased persons’ son and was able to determine that the trailer had been stolen from a property in Delta County.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 30)
Paris Police arrested Zachary Taylor Roth, 45, at his residence in the 400-block of W. Shiloh St at 5:33 P.M. on Tuesday, Jan 17. Roth had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Lamar County on a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Officers booked and placed Roth in the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Two Convicted, Sentenced In Lamar County
A Lamar County jury convicted Garrett Whitten of Aggravated Robbery. Court documents show that Whitten had been caught shoplifting at the Lowes in Paris and, when confronted by a store security officer, pulled a gun and threatened the officer. The jury sentenced Whitten to 16 years in prison. A jury...
KXII.com
Durant Police describe roads as hazardous and slick
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -In Durant, Police describe roads as slick, icy and hazardous. Detective Brandon Mitchell advises you to stay home if possible. If you do have to leave the house, give yourself extra time and drive slowly. “Since yesterday, since the storm has arrived, we’ve worked over 20 motor...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report 01-23-2023 – 1-29-2023
Nichols, Caleb, 23 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 1-23-2023 for Possession of Marijuana < 2oz. and a Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Azlin, Macie, 24 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 1-23-2023 on 7 Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants. Moore, Samantha, 45...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County authorities responded to a report of a pickup, and a passenger car speeding and shots fired. Officers located the car on Hillcrest Drive and found an AK47 inside. They learned that the driver, Maria Veronica Garcia, did not have a driver’s license and arrested her. Additionally, they booked the passenger, Alexis Villanueva, on a Garland warrant for Possession of Cocaine.
Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement
The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified
The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested Billy Martin Diaz, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, on warrants for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Abandoning a Child. They charged him with three misdemeanors and have not set a bond. Cynthiai Marie Franks. Deputies arrested Cynthia Marie Franks, 31, of Cookville, on warrants for Evading Arrest with...
easttexasradio.com
Wreck Closes 271 Between Talco And Bogata
They are reporting icy roads on 271 south. Please drive with care. For the latest road conditions, go to www.drivetexas.org.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of Cedar Wednesday morning at 8:55. A person reported that they were overseeing the home while the owner was away. Someone had used a window to access the residence, and they had moved several items around inside. The reporting person could only describe a few things that were missing. The investigation continues.
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KXII.com
Warming shelters across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma residents may be in need of a place to stay warm and organizations across Texoma are stepping up to help those in need. Director of Denison’s Menorah Ministries, Effie Bowden said, “We are allowing people who have no other place to go to stay in the sanctuary overnight, and we serve an evening meal, or a lunch and an evening meal. In the morning, people go to the soup kitchen, which is two blocks west of us, for breakfast.”
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
Notice for Jury for February 6th, 2023
JURORS SUMMONED TO APPEAR ON FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 8:30 A.M. MUST APPEAR AT THE HOPKINS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AT 298 ROSEMONT ST SULPHUR SPRINGS TX.
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
easttexasradio.com
TxDOT Paris Travel Alert
PARIS – Travel Alert: Many parts of the state, including Northeast Texas, are under a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warming thru 6:00 am Wednesday, Feb 1. Despite our road treatments, traveling may become difficult and hazardous due to freezing rain. Do not travel unless necessary. If you must...
Comments / 0