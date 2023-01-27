West Michigan digging out: See which cities hit the snowfall jackpot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After what was the most significant winter storm since the Christmas week blizzard, some cities are shoveling more than a half foot of new snow.Current traffic conditions
The heaviest swath of snow fell in northern Ottawa and Kent counties into far western Montcalm County and southern Muskegon County, where 8 inches or more fell in several locations:
11.5″ just west of Greenville, Montcalm Co.
10.0″ in Spring Lake, Ottawa Co.
8.8″ near Comstock Park, Kent Co.
8.6″ east of Marne, Kent Co.
8.2″ in Belmont, Kent Co.
8.0″ in Roosevelt Park, Muskegon Co.
8.0″ in Walker, Kent Co.
There was a broader swath of 5-8 inches for many locations near and north of the I-96 corridor:
7.6″ in Grandville, Kent Co.
7.5″ near Grand Haven, Ottawa Co.
7.5″ near Holland, Ottawa Co.
7.5″ in Lake Odessa, Ionia Co.
7.2″ in East Grand Rapids, Kent Co.
7.0″ in Wyoming, Kent Co.
6.5″ in Sheridan, Montcalm Co.
5.5″ near Caledonia, Kent Co.
There was a rather sharp cutoff to the south, with 3-5″ across central Allegan Barry, and Eaton counties and 1-3″ for areas just north of the I-94 corridor.
You can view the above map for more specific information.Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 26, 2023
Now that the winter storm is in the rearview, the attention turns to colder weather on the horizon:
Some News 8 viewers sent in photos of snow piling up across the viewing area:
You can send your snow photos to weather@woodtv.com . Be sure to include your name as well as where and when the photo was taken.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0