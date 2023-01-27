ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement

MLB relief pitcher Darren O'Day revealed his retirement Monday. The 40-year-old announced his decision in a Twitter post reflecting on "a wild ride that I never thought I'd get to experience." "The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote. "When ...
Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis looking for new position amid Carlos Correa signing

The Twins were leading the American League Central division for much of 2022. However, injuries mounted throughout the season and the Guardians surpassed them for good in September, eventually finishing 14 games ahead of Minnesota. Better health and depth will be key for the Twins if they are to have better results this year, and the club even went so far as to hire a new head athletic trainer, getting Nick Paparesta to jump over from the A’s. “I think he’s going to have a huge impact,” manager Rocco Baldelli told Dan Hayes of The Athletic recently. “I’m not just confident of it — I know he’s going to have a huge impact in what goes on inside those doors.”
Mets’ Brett Baty earns fascinating projection for 2023 season

Entering 2023 Spring Training, the Opening Day roster status of New York Mets‘ second-ranked prospect, Brett Baty, has sparked many conversations. Baty is a talented 23-year-old. He is gifted with all of the size, power, ability to hit for contact, and arm strength to be a great Met for a long time.
Blue Jays add Jeff Ware to MLB coaching staff

The Blue Jays announced this afternoon that Jeff Ware has been added to the coaching staff as an assistant to pitching coach Pete Walker with focus on the bullpen. Meanwhile, David Howell is moving from pitching strategist to assistant pitching/strategy coach. Ware replaces Matt Buschmann, the former bullpen coach who...
Yankees, Gleyber Torres agree to one-year deal, avoid arbitration

The Yankees announced Sunday that they have reached agreement on a one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding salary arbitration. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the deal is worth $9.95M, right at the midway point between the $10.2M sum that Torres requested and the $9.7M number that New York put forth when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this winter.
NFL Team Refuses Superstar's Request To Seek Trade

With two games remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench their superstar quarterback Derek Carr, who has been a fixture of the team for years. Following the move, it became clear that Carr had played his last game as a Raider and he made it clear following the season.
