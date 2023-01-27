Read full article on original website
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom Told Buck Showalter There's a 'Real' Story Behind Leaving New York Mets
Jacob deGrom bolted for the Texas Rangers in free agency, signing a lucrative five-year, $185 million deal. The Mets countered after losing their ace by signing Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. All parties have seemingly moved on. However, manager Buck Showalter shared a little nugget about the situation with...
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Dodgers News: LA Avoids Arbitration With All-Star Starting Pitcher, Signs Multi-Year Deal
This is great news for Dodger fans.
Famous Dodgers Scout Passes Away
Ralph Avila, who spent over 50 years affiliated with the Dodgers and their presence in the Dominican Republic, passed away on Monday at the age of 92.
Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement
MLB relief pitcher Darren O'Day revealed his retirement Monday. The 40-year-old announced his decision in a Twitter post reflecting on "a wild ride that I never thought I'd get to experience." "The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote. "When ...
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
World Series champion retires after 14 MLB seasons: ‘I gave you my all’
Dexter Fowler, a 14-year MLB veteran, announced his retirment from basebal Tuesday. Fowler played for five teams, winning the World Series in 2016 with the Cubs.
Tigers Invite 22 Players to Major League Camp
The Tigers first pitchers and catchers workout is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, while the first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 20.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
CBS Sports
Mets' Justin Verlander, Marlins' Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young Award plaques with spelling mistake
Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Award winners, were recognized for their seasons on Saturday night at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner. There, the two received their respective Cy Young Awards, both of which featured a rather embarrassing misspelling. Both award plaques that were given...
2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis looking for new position amid Carlos Correa signing
The Twins were leading the American League Central division for much of 2022. However, injuries mounted throughout the season and the Guardians surpassed them for good in September, eventually finishing 14 games ahead of Minnesota. Better health and depth will be key for the Twins if they are to have better results this year, and the club even went so far as to hire a new head athletic trainer, getting Nick Paparesta to jump over from the A’s. “I think he’s going to have a huge impact,” manager Rocco Baldelli told Dan Hayes of The Athletic recently. “I’m not just confident of it — I know he’s going to have a huge impact in what goes on inside those doors.”
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Yardbarker
Mets’ Brett Baty earns fascinating projection for 2023 season
Entering 2023 Spring Training, the Opening Day roster status of New York Mets‘ second-ranked prospect, Brett Baty, has sparked many conversations. Baty is a talented 23-year-old. He is gifted with all of the size, power, ability to hit for contact, and arm strength to be a great Met for a long time.
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Blue Jays add Jeff Ware to MLB coaching staff
The Blue Jays announced this afternoon that Jeff Ware has been added to the coaching staff as an assistant to pitching coach Pete Walker with focus on the bullpen. Meanwhile, David Howell is moving from pitching strategist to assistant pitching/strategy coach. Ware replaces Matt Buschmann, the former bullpen coach who...
Yankees, Gleyber Torres agree to one-year deal, avoid arbitration
The Yankees announced Sunday that they have reached agreement on a one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding salary arbitration. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the deal is worth $9.95M, right at the midway point between the $10.2M sum that Torres requested and the $9.7M number that New York put forth when arbitration figures were exchanged earlier this winter.
NFL Team Refuses Superstar's Request To Seek Trade
With two games remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench their superstar quarterback Derek Carr, who has been a fixture of the team for years. Following the move, it became clear that Carr had played his last game as a Raider and he made it clear following the season.
Mets sign 1B Dariel Gomez to minor-league deal
Gomez, 26, spent last year in the Mariners system at High-A Everett, where he slashed .222/.321/.472 with a Northwest League-leading 26 home runs, 65 RBI, and 163 strikeouts in 113 games.
