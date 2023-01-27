Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Free Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokemon Go Players: Crackling Voltage!
The crackling competition in Pokemon GO will bring a new raid rotation. It’s a main attraction: a release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to the Mega Raids. There are also solid options in the Premiere and Three levels. Today’s raid guide for Pokemon GO players will help you to get together to defeat Jolteon in the three-tier Raids. Let’s start with it.
bleedingcool.com
Pokémon GO Announces New Pikachu & More For Hoenn Tour
Niantic has announced new details for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn including new costumed Pikachu, Primal Raids, & details on wild spawns. The first major Pokémon GO ticketed event of the year, Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, is coming up sooner than some may expect. This event was revealed to feature the release of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre through Primal Raids, Shiny Jirachi through Masterwork Research, and the release of every remaining Shiny Pokémon from Hoenn. However, we can now confirm even more details about Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn including two new costumed Pikachu. Let's get into the details.
game-news24.com
Every Pokemon GO Raid takes turns in Crackling Voltage
The following Pokemon is revenge, spawned during the Pokemon GO Crackling Voltage event, which takes place from January 25 to February 8, 2023. Mega Aerodactyl (Jan 25th Feb) is the only one to reach this milestone. Megan-Gengar (Feb 1 – 8). Tier 5. Tapu Koo (juan 25th Feb 1),
Owner of valuable Pokemon Yellow copy destroyed by US customs says they were shocked by "senseless damage"
"There were some WTFs flying around that day for sure."
EW.com
Tons of PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch video games are on sale right now — up to 67 percent off
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If one of your goals for the new year was to build up your video game collection, now is a great time to do so since there are plenty of video games currently on sale at Target. Whether you own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), a PlayStation 5 (PS5), an Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch, you can buy popular titles at a discount for your console of choice.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Polygon
How to get infinite money in the Dead Space remake
The Dead Space remake really leans into scarcity and desperation. As we’ve said before, you’re going to spend most of the game low on health, running out of ammo, and just hoping to make it to the next save point before it all goes wrong. Sure, you can...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
ComicBook
Minecraft Update Adds New Armor Feature
Minecraft players got another new feature to try out this week with armor trims now in testing to give players a way to upgrade their appearances when they're outfitted with a suit of armor. The feature doesn't change the performance of the armor itself with all protective gear still behaving the same way even if it's been trimmed, but it's a unique cosmetic feature that players will soon be able to take advantage of in full after it spends its time on the test servers.
Polygon
You can finally battle your friends in Marvel Snap this week
Marvel Snap’s Battle Mode, which lets players go up against their friends, will go live Tuesday, developer Second Dinner announced Monday. Marvel Snap players have been eagerly anticipating a friends-only mode after it was announced in November. The feature was expected at the end of this month — yep, lines up.
game-news24.com
Snakes and rattles Release, and at the Earliest, testers report Game-Breaking Bugs rumors in 2023
Ubisoft can’t snag any time, and its woes with the action-adventure title Skull and Bones seem to continue. It’s been delayed again from March to 2023-24, which could mean a launch by March 31, 2024, at the end of the month. If that wasn’t enough, the reports from the play-testers and developers are less than positive, as will Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
New Mario Sports Game Leaked by Nintendo Insider
According to a well-known Nintendo insider, another Mario sports game is already in development at Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Now Entertainment. The insider continues noting that it's "very likely" that this will be a new Mario Baseball game, which has been dormant since 2008 when Mario Super Sluggers was released via the Nintendo Wii. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report other than a brief tease that it will have guest characters, and, specifically, Pac-Man. The report comes the way of Zippo Speaks, an insider and leaker who has proven reliable in the past, particularly when it comes to Nintendo and Persona. And for what it's worth, they've relayed word of previous new installments in the Mario Sports series before they were officially announced.
game-news24.com
Armarouge and Ceruledge shine at the next Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
According to Serebii.net, Pokemon Scarlet and Violets will be locked in the next battle with the Tera Raid. The event runs from Friday, 3 to Sunday, 5th Feb.. Armarouge’s Four and 5 Star Raids will be played in Pokemon Scarlet, while Pokemon Violet’s players are facing Ceruledge instead.
Polygon
How to defeat the Dead Space remake’s Leviathan boss
During the Dead Space remake’s sixth chapter, “Environmental Hazard,” you’ll have to eject a giant Necromorph boss called the Leviathan. It’ll be at the end of the chapter, after a lot of running around in Hydroponics poisoning Wheezers. Our Dead Space Leviathan guide will tell...
CNET
'Hogwarts Legacy': Release Dates, Platforms and More for the Harry Potter RPG
Hogwarts Legacy is among of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, and it's less than two weeks from launch. The open-world RPG is set in the Harry Potter universe, and it seems like the game many fans of the books have been hoping for. The new game from developer...
game-news24.com
After 21 years, Kadabra will return to the Pokemon Trading Card Game: its official Pokemon Trading Card Game
It took a long time, too much time, since Kadabra was the one who found a place in Pokemon Trading Card Game. In the end, the Psychic-type creature is making it. He will soon be welcomed back by all his little monster friends. According to what was revealed by PokeBeach,...
Polygon
There’s a Smash Bros. fight in the Mario movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slowly turning into a greatest hits of Mario games through the ages. The latest addition to the games its references is Super Smash Bros. thanks to the new trailer that has Mario (Chris Pratt) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) facing off on what’s essentially a 2D Final Destination-style stage.
