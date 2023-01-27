According to a well-known Nintendo insider, another Mario sports game is already in development at Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Now Entertainment. The insider continues noting that it's "very likely" that this will be a new Mario Baseball game, which has been dormant since 2008 when Mario Super Sluggers was released via the Nintendo Wii. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report other than a brief tease that it will have guest characters, and, specifically, Pac-Man. The report comes the way of Zippo Speaks, an insider and leaker who has proven reliable in the past, particularly when it comes to Nintendo and Persona. And for what it's worth, they've relayed word of previous new installments in the Mario Sports series before they were officially announced.

