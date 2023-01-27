ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

By Christa Swanson
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Lee Buckner is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Dotie on Sept. 5, 2022. Dotie suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest at an apartment complex on the 4500 block of N. Market St. He died of his wounds 30 minutes later.

Photo of Shreveport murder suspect Lee Buckner (long hair) (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Photo of Shreveport murder suspect Lee Buckner (short hair) (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police say Buckner may have changed his appearance. They believe he may be in the Dallas or Natchitoches area.

Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport

Those providing information leading to the arrest of those responsible are eligible for a minimum reward of $2,000.00 from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips , or by calling (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

KLST/KSAN

