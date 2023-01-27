ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s begins testing strawless lids in select markets

By Steven Masso
HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Sip on this: McDonald’s is testing new, strawless lids in an effort to reduce the use of small plastics.

ValleyCentral reached out to McDonald’s and asked them to spill the details. The company’s marketing personnel said the testing of strawless lids will take place in select U.S. markets for their cold beverages.

For now, it appears, the Rio Grande Valley’s Mickey D’s will be keeping its straws.

“These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we’re reviewing as part of our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste across restaurants and advance recycling,” McDonald’s stated.

In Sept. 2020, Starbucks announced after a successful year of trialing its strawless lids, that they would be rolled out to company-operated and licensed stores.

Starbucks stated the move was done in an effort to “eliminate one billion plastic straws globally per year.”

The transition to strawless lids is the latest of McDonald’s efforts to reduce plastic wastes. According to the McDonald’s website , 82.7% of their primary packaging material comes from recycled or certified sources. McDonald’s aims to have “100% certified, recycled or renewable materials” by 2025.

According to McDonald’s, the testing of the strawless lids are currently being conducted in select restaurants in the upper Midwest.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

