Texas State

Comments

Sissy
4d ago

When I was growing up 99% of the guys had a gun rack in the back window with a shotgun of their choice. No one ever got hurt but we are dealing with young people now that feel entitled and that scares me. The world is just crazy 🤪

Reply
54
edan1951
4d ago

You bet, can’t wait until all these kids are legally running around with loaded hand guns. Lived in Texas all my life. 7th generation Texan. It used to be a great place when my Dad’s and Grandfather’s generations were running things. In the late 1800s Texas had some of the strictest gun laws in the US. I had a rifle as a teenager but I had a good training from my Dad.

Reply
30
Evan Rupke
4d ago

your talking about a constitutional carry state, a second amendment sanctuary, the state of Texas doesn't need another reason to stop enforcing it, it's unconstitutional, end of story.

Reply
27
Related
Edy Zoo

In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures

AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Abbott names new border czar, gives update on wall construction in south Texas

(The Center Square) – A new "border czar” has been named to oversee border security in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday, a newly retired U.S. Border Patrol agent supervisor, Mike Banks. President Joe Biden designated Vice President Kamala Harris as the “border czar” in 2021, claiming she’d be involved with border security efforts. Harris continues to receive criticism for providing no oversight, visiting the border once, and claiming multiple times the border was closed as record numbers of illegal foreign nationals were apprehended...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature

Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have filed dozens of bills aimed at curbing the state’s high property tax burden. Texas Republicans, who campaigned heavily on cutting homeowners’ exorbitant property tax bills, are particularly focused on the issue. With the state sitting on a nearly $33 billion budget surplus, Gov. Greg Abbott has made a big promise: using half of that money to reduce property owners’ tax burden.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton negotiates settlement with his former deputies over retaliation lawsuit

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal team is in settlement negotiation talks with three of the four former employees who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against him for firing them after they accused Paxton of criminal acts.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers

(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
TERRELL COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Fiscal Notes: Fentanyl Flowing into Texas

In response to the number of opioid-related drug deaths stemming from prescription misuse over the course of the last 20 years, Texas and 13 other states filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies for their role in causing the opioid crisis. As a result, Texas will receive an anticipated $1.6 billion over the next 18 years from six different companies through settlement agreements.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

State hospitals, living centers pay increases

On Jan. 25, 1839 the official flag of Texas was adopted by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas. It specified the look of the iconic Lone Star Flag that we know and love today. The colors were chosen to signify certain attributes: red for courage, white for purity and liberty, and blue for loyalty. The Texas flag is the only flag of an American state that previously served as a flag for an independent country.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?

Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
TEXAS STATE
Transportation Today News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas prison hunger strikers barred from in-person interviews with journalists

The state of Texas is refusing to allow journalists in-person interviews with inmates participating in a hunger strike at its prisons. Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice initially confirmed an interview at its Allred Unit in North Texas with Texas Public Radio, only to later reverse itself. The decision came after the warden of the unit had signed off on the visit.
TEXAS STATE

