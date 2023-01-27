When I was growing up 99% of the guys had a gun rack in the back window with a shotgun of their choice. No one ever got hurt but we are dealing with young people now that feel entitled and that scares me. The world is just crazy 🤪
You bet, can’t wait until all these kids are legally running around with loaded hand guns. Lived in Texas all my life. 7th generation Texan. It used to be a great place when my Dad’s and Grandfather’s generations were running things. In the late 1800s Texas had some of the strictest gun laws in the US. I had a rifle as a teenager but I had a good training from my Dad.
your talking about a constitutional carry state, a second amendment sanctuary, the state of Texas doesn't need another reason to stop enforcing it, it's unconstitutional, end of story.
