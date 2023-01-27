Read full article on original website
Related
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
wcyb.com
3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
WDBJ7.com
One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and another is in a hospital after “an incident in the 6000 Block of Baptist Hollow Road,” according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office. The situation occurred Monday. Sheriff Mike Worrell adds he is not releasing further information...
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
supertalk929.com
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
NRVNews
Accident kills one and injures another
Today there was an accident in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in Hiwassee involving two males. One male is deceased and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
WXII 12
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Highway 21 in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An tractor-trailer overturned in Wilkes County, closing part of Highway 21 Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Elkin Mountain around 11 a.m. · 'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence. · Winston-Salem man killed after parking lot...
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
WRAL
14-year-old boy dies after riding bull at Stokes County rodeo
EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull. EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull.
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
Russell Co. authorities monitoring 40+ dogs left on property after duo arrested
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is keeping tabs on more than 40 dogs that remain on a property after two people were arrested on child abuse charges earlier in January. A release posted to the RCSO’s Facebook page states that Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick […]
Johnson City Press
Man killed in Thursday crash in Hampton
HAMPTON — A 31-year-old man was killed in a Thursday evening crash on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Gap Creek Road. A passenger and a 1-year-old infant in a child-restraint seat were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they were in stable condition.
lootpress.com
Man arrested after shooting another man in the neck
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he shot another man in the neck. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:08 am, Tracy Clasen shot and wounded Gary Saunders Jr. on Short Street in Princeton WV. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the neck and...
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
WDBJ7.com
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old out of Beckley, West Virginia has been found to allegedly be at the source of a bomb threat placed early Saturday morning toward the Go Mart gas station along East Main Street. According to the Wytheville Police Department, the teen is also responsible for...
WSLS
Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
WXII 12
Surry County inmate suffered a medical emergency before dying, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate died on Friday after being found suffering a medical emergency, deputies say. The Surry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an inmate had a medical emergency and was transported to Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy for treatment. The inmate died five hours later.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute Restoration
New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
Elkin Tribune
Teen’s body discovered in Dobson
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
Comments / 0