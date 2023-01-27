ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, VA

WDBJ7.com

One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and another is in a hospital after “an incident in the 6000 Block of Baptist Hollow Road,” according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office. The situation occurred Monday. Sheriff Mike Worrell adds he is not releasing further information...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles

The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
MARION, VA
NRVNews

Accident kills one and injures another

Today there was an accident in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in Hiwassee involving two males. One male is deceased and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
HIWASSEE, VA
pcpatriot.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County

At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
Johnson City Press

Man killed in Thursday crash in Hampton

HAMPTON — A 31-year-old man was killed in a Thursday evening crash on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Gap Creek Road. A passenger and a 1-year-old infant in a child-restraint seat were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they were in stable condition.
HAMPTON, TN
lootpress.com

Man arrested after shooting another man in the neck

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he shot another man in the neck. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:08 am, Tracy Clasen shot and wounded Gary Saunders Jr. on Short Street in Princeton WV. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the neck and...
PRINCETON, WV
860wacb.com

Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police

The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
BOONE, NC
WSLS

Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
thestokesnews.com

Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion

A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
KING, NC
Elkin Tribune

Teen’s body discovered in Dobson

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
DOBSON, NC

