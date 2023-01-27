BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Many people keep bees as a hobby or for honey and beeswax production, but it can also help you save on your property taxes. According to the Texas Beekeepers Association, beekeeping qualifies many land owners for a Special Ag Valuation in Texas. Their website says Ag Valuation rules vary by county and although most counties have guidelines, some do not.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO