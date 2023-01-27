Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Experience a High Flyin’, Death Defying night with Aggie Wranglers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Wranglers have a special night planned for the Brazos Valley coming up soon. The Texas A&M country and western dance team will host its annual banquet and silent auction in March. The night will kick off with food, dancing, a silent auction and...
KBTX.com
BCS Public Library strive to keep county kids entertained, educated
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Public Library System is always thinking of innovative ways to keep our children entertained and educated. Whether you’re interested in getting your child a library card or taking them to enjoy story time, the options are endless. Youth Librarian Makenzie Kubacak says the...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic. You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas. Thomas is the owner...
KBTX.com
Learn how your property taxes can be lowered by keeping bees at 13th Annual Beekeeping School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Many people keep bees as a hobby or for honey and beeswax production, but it can also help you save on your property taxes. According to the Texas Beekeepers Association, beekeeping qualifies many land owners for a Special Ag Valuation in Texas. Their website says Ag Valuation rules vary by county and although most counties have guidelines, some do not.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations. Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
KBTX.com
College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area. The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra to present Polish Songs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The music of Poland and its unique tapestry of musical styles is the theme of the Brazos Valley Symphony’s first concert of 2023. Polish Songs explores the country’s rich history of traditional folk music dating back to the 13th century combined with hundreds of years of influence by other European artistic traditions.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M judging teams compete at National Western
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three competitive teams from the Department of Animal Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recently competed in the historic National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado. The 2023 meat judging team and the wool judging team brought home reserve champion wins...
KBTX.com
As need increases, demand for school district closets rise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School resources like Hope’s Locker in Bryan ISD and Chrissy’s Closet in College Station ISD have seen an uptick of those in need this school year. Both have been lifelines through challenges like COVID-19 and inflation, providing essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries and more to students, families and district employees in need.
KBTX.com
Maintain your fitness resolutions at MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we end the month of January, some of us are sticking to our New Year’s fitness resolutions, while others may be struggling. Owner of MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club David MaretHouse says around 30 percent of people stop working out in the first month of the year and 92 percent quit by the end of the year.
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, the Brazos County Health District officially kicked off its Men’s Health Clinic to meet a need in the community. “We know men historically are not great about going and getting their preventative medicine,” said Aisling Wilson, a Public Health nurse. “Pubic health and the Health District is all about preventative care so we are just trying to fill that need.”
KBTX.com
Keep your pets healthy with annual checkups
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To keep your fur babies healthy, Dr. Amanda Richards, Owner of Summit Veterinary Hospital, says it’s important to take them to the vet for annual checkups. “Getting your pet vaccinated yearly is huge because there are lots of pretty serious diseases, some of them...
KBTX.com
Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes. This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about a beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Bridgewood subdivision. This home features an open concept floor plan with vinyl flooring throughout the living, dining,...
KBTX.com
Distin garners SEC weekly honors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin earned SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors with her national leading performance at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend. Distin, competing at her first meet of the year, cleared 6-2.75/1.90m to win the high jump competition, claiming the top mark in...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
KBTX.com
No. 4 A&M Advances to ITA National Team Indoor Championships
WACO, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team outlasted No. 20 Florida in its first ranked matchup of the season at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center (4-2). A&M advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington. With weather interfering all weekend, Texas A&M...
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
