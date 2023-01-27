ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KBTX.com

BCS Public Library strive to keep county kids entertained, educated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Public Library System is always thinking of innovative ways to keep our children entertained and educated. Whether you’re interested in getting your child a library card or taking them to enjoy story time, the options are endless. Youth Librarian Makenzie Kubacak says the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Learn how your property taxes can be lowered by keeping bees at 13th Annual Beekeeping School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Many people keep bees as a hobby or for honey and beeswax production, but it can also help you save on your property taxes. According to the Texas Beekeepers Association, beekeeping qualifies many land owners for a Special Ag Valuation in Texas. Their website says Ag Valuation rules vary by county and although most counties have guidelines, some do not.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations. Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
KBTX.com

College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area. The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra to present Polish Songs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The music of Poland and its unique tapestry of musical styles is the theme of the Brazos Valley Symphony’s first concert of 2023. Polish Songs explores the country’s rich history of traditional folk music dating back to the 13th century combined with hundreds of years of influence by other European artistic traditions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M judging teams compete at National Western

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three competitive teams from the Department of Animal Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recently competed in the historic National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado. The 2023 meat judging team and the wool judging team brought home reserve champion wins...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

As need increases, demand for school district closets rise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School resources like Hope’s Locker in Bryan ISD and Chrissy’s Closet in College Station ISD have seen an uptick of those in need this school year. Both have been lifelines through challenges like COVID-19 and inflation, providing essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries and more to students, families and district employees in need.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Maintain your fitness resolutions at MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As we end the month of January, some of us are sticking to our New Year’s fitness resolutions, while others may be struggling. Owner of MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club David MaretHouse says around 30 percent of people stop working out in the first month of the year and 92 percent quit by the end of the year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, the Brazos County Health District officially kicked off its Men’s Health Clinic to meet a need in the community. “We know men historically are not great about going and getting their preventative medicine,” said Aisling Wilson, a Public Health nurse. “Pubic health and the Health District is all about preventative care so we are just trying to fill that need.”
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Keep your pets healthy with annual checkups

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To keep your fur babies healthy, Dr. Amanda Richards, Owner of Summit Veterinary Hospital, says it’s important to take them to the vet for annual checkups. “Getting your pet vaccinated yearly is huge because there are lots of pretty serious diseases, some of them...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes. This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about a beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Bridgewood subdivision. This home features an open concept floor plan with vinyl flooring throughout the living, dining,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Distin garners SEC weekly honors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin earned SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors with her national leading performance at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend. Distin, competing at her first meet of the year, cleared 6-2.75/1.90m to win the high jump competition, claiming the top mark in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

No. 4 A&M Advances to ITA National Team Indoor Championships

WACO, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team outlasted No. 20 Florida in its first ranked matchup of the season at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center (4-2). A&M advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington. With weather interfering all weekend, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
BRYAN, TX

