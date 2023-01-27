ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Amid cold snap, some Portland metro warming shelters stay open Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several warming shelters around the Portland-Vancouver metro will remain open through Tuesday morning as a dangerous cold snap continues to hit the region. A cold air mass arrived into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, bringing temperatures well below freezing across Oregon and southwest Washington. The region will see a few more days of bone-chilling cold. While low temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s on Wednesday, highs will rise into the 50s and warmer overnight temperatures should come Thursday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland sees more subfreezing temps, east winds Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again. Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland,...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday remains cold; counties operate warming shelters

Cold temperatures continue in the Portland area Sunday, when high temperatures will reach 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine and gusts up to 30 mph are also expected during the day Sunday. At night, temperatures will drop into the 20s, prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency and open warming shelters in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here's when you can expect Portland to warm up

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and surrounding areas will deal with below-freezing temperatures for a few more days before things start to warm up later in the week. According to the latest forecast from KGW, temperatures should get up into the low 40s during the day Monday before dropping down into the mid-20s overnight. Things will stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday night, with low temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to high-20s, though high temperatures Wednesday during the day could reach 50 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Bitter east wind keeps Portland cold, dry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday is the coldest morning since the winter storm at the end of December. Many locations are in the 20s with some wind sheltered valley locations in the teens. Temperatures in the Cascades are in the single digits to near zero. Overnight Sunday night winds calmed down and that allowed very cold and dry air to settle into the region.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project

After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy