Read full article on original website
Related
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Amid cold snap, some Portland metro warming shelters stay open Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several warming shelters around the Portland-Vancouver metro will remain open through Tuesday morning as a dangerous cold snap continues to hit the region. A cold air mass arrived into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, bringing temperatures well below freezing across Oregon and southwest Washington. The region will see a few more days of bone-chilling cold. While low temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s on Wednesday, highs will rise into the 50s and warmer overnight temperatures should come Thursday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Channel 6000
Portland sees more subfreezing temps, east winds Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of brutally cold temperatures will start the day off Tuesday for Portland and the surrounding areas. Easterly winds from the Columbia River Gorge will help drop temperatures and wind chill factors once again. Tuesday morning’s lows won’t break any standing records in Portland,...
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
Portland weather Sunday remains cold; counties operate warming shelters
Cold temperatures continue in the Portland area Sunday, when high temperatures will reach 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine and gusts up to 30 mph are also expected during the day Sunday. At night, temperatures will drop into the 20s, prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency and open warming shelters in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
The Portland Mercury
UPDATE: Five Warming Shelters Open in Portland Area Due to Life-Threatening Cold Weather
Five warming shelters will open in the Portland area Sunday night, expanding capacity to 400 beds amid life-threatening winter weather. More than 220 people sought shelter Saturday night, exceeding the original capacity of the county- and city-run emergency shelters. The five shelters will open at 8 pm January 29 and...
‘Last chance’ to see rare green comet, clouds increase Tuesday night across the PNW
Check out the rare “green comet” hanging in the night’s sky while you still can. After days of brisk, clear skies, cloudy weather returns to the Pacific Northwest tonight.
Hundreds lose power overnight in Southwest Portland
A large power outage is impacting residents living near the Goose Hollow neighborhood and downtown area early Tuesday morning.
Here's when you can expect Portland to warm up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and surrounding areas will deal with below-freezing temperatures for a few more days before things start to warm up later in the week. According to the latest forecast from KGW, temperatures should get up into the low 40s during the day Monday before dropping down into the mid-20s overnight. Things will stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday night, with low temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to high-20s, though high temperatures Wednesday during the day could reach 50 degrees.
Channel 6000
Bitter east wind keeps Portland cold, dry
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday is the coldest morning since the winter storm at the end of December. Many locations are in the 20s with some wind sheltered valley locations in the teens. Temperatures in the Cascades are in the single digits to near zero. Overnight Sunday night winds calmed down and that allowed very cold and dry air to settle into the region.
Legacy Mount Hood to close birthing center
Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world.
MultCo, WashCo open severe weather shelters for arctic blast
As an arctic blast hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County opened severe weather shelters.
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
WWEEK
Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project
After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
KGW
More than 30 Portland restaurants participating in Dumpling Week
Chin's Kitchen in northeast Portland is one of more than 30 restaurants taking park in this year's Dumpling Week. The festival runs Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
kptv.com
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
Warming shelters remain open in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas Counties
The cold weather in and around Portland is set to continue through the night.
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
KGW
Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0