PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and surrounding areas will deal with below-freezing temperatures for a few more days before things start to warm up later in the week. According to the latest forecast from KGW, temperatures should get up into the low 40s during the day Monday before dropping down into the mid-20s overnight. Things will stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday night, with low temperatures expected to hover in the mid- to high-20s, though high temperatures Wednesday during the day could reach 50 degrees.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO