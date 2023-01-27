Motion Clubhouse premieres their second episode of Pen Pals with the one and only Tiago Lemos. The production house, founded by award-winning creators Martin Fobes and Chris Ray, partner with brands and agencies to bring their vision and stories to the world and their latest video with the highly talented Jack Hyde Animations is a wonderful remix of Tiago Lemos doing what he does best. Jack Hyde is an animator who has carved a niche by cleverly retooling skate footage and reframing it by using stop-motion and digital loops. Hyde is well-versed in animating in many forms—including rotoscope, 2D, 3D—but his stop-motion work seems to be somehow tailor-made for the unreal quality of skateboarding. The latest 4 minute edit features footage from Tiago’s ‘Press Play’ part, shot by Chris Ray, with guest animation by @hawkeridge and music from DJ Format. Check out the full edit above, and make sure you give Motion Clubhouse and Jack Hyde Animations a follow on Instagram for more!

