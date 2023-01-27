ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Berrics Canteen

Motion Clubhouse Presents Pen Pals Episode 2 with Jack Hyde Animation

Motion Clubhouse premieres their second episode of Pen Pals with the one and only Tiago Lemos. The production house, founded by award-winning creators Martin Fobes and Chris Ray, partner with brands and agencies to bring their vision and stories to the world and their latest video with the highly talented Jack Hyde Animations is a wonderful remix of Tiago Lemos doing what he does best. Jack Hyde is an animator who has carved a niche by cleverly retooling skate footage and reframing it by using stop-motion and digital loops. Hyde is well-versed in animating in many forms—including rotoscope, 2D, 3D—but his stop-motion work seems to be somehow tailor-made for the unreal quality of skateboarding. The latest 4 minute edit features footage from Tiago’s ‘Press Play’ part, shot by Chris Ray, with guest animation by @hawkeridge and music from DJ Format. Check out the full edit above, and make sure you give Motion Clubhouse and Jack Hyde Animations a follow on Instagram for more!
Mike Berdis turns Pro for Darkstar Skateboards at OC Ramps Video Part Premiere

Mike Berdis has been putting in some serious work for Darkstar Skateboards over the past couple of years, as seen in his Overtime Part we premiered a year ago. The brand finally took the hint and turned him PRO AF last weekend after the premiere of his latest part for OC Ramps, ‘Old Dominion.’ Check out his latest video part for OC Ramps, above, and check out his Overtime Part and other projects we’ve worked on with Berdis, below. Congratulations Mike!! Well deserved!
Mob Grip Releases S.F. Mobbin’ Video with Miles Silvas and Jonathan Perez

Mob Grip‘s latest “S.F. Mobbin’” edit features Miles Silvas and Jonathan Perez cruisin’ some classic S.F. spots for the brand. Silvas and Perez make their way from Pier 7 to the end of Haight St where they wrap things up at the revamped Waller Street Plaza. The style on these two is a match made in skate heaven… Check out the full video, filmed and edited by Ewan Bowman, above.
In Case You Missed It: Stone Hendrikx’s ‘SWORD’ Video

In Case You Missed It… Stone Hendrikx premiered his latest video offering ‘SWORD’ earlier this month, featuring a heavy line up with Brandon Burleigh, Mateo Rael and Evan Dineen. The trio destroys everything in their path from unbelievable kink rails, to cutty gaps, ledges, banks and more for 16 minutes of non-stop, heart pumping, action in’SWORD’. You know what they say… Live by the sword, die by the sword. Watch the full edit, above!
Hugo Corbin’s “Five Countries” Video Part

Our favorite fast-footed Frenchman Hugo Corbin released his latest VX part, “Five Countries”, this month to a stunning response. Hugo has never met a trick that he couldn’t spin into or out of… from high speed no push ledge lines, butter smooth manual combos, and a massive back 360 to close things out, Hugo’s “Five Countries” part is a must watch.
Vans x Alltimers Drops Video for New Zahba Shoe

Vans has teamed up once again with Alltimers for their latest collab, the Zahba shoe. For the launch video, Stafhon Boca, Coles Bailey and Zach Baker take on the streets of L.A. in the Alltimers x Vans Zahba shoe. Check out the full edit, shot by Justin Stout, above!.

