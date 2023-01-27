Four February art shows we're excited for
Creativity doesn’t stop in the great 408.
Next month, San Jose has a lineup of downtown art shows — and you don’t want to miss these . Show some love in February to these four upcoming galleries .
🎨 “ Bay Area Legends ” | Feb. 4-Mar. 11 | 1Culture Gallery
For 1Culture’s fourth exhibit since opening , owner Andrew Espino brings together local artists who’ve mastered the medium of aerosol — grab tickets to its opening night featuring live painting, artist talks , a DJ, and drinks.
🎨 “ Sour & Sweet ” | Feb. 11-Mar. 4 | Empire 7 Studios
First they’re sour, then they’re sweet. This exhibit features 30+ artists — both local and national — showcasing artwork that is a little sweet, sour, and perhaps, twisted .
🎨 “ A Photo Night in Japantown ” | Feb. 11 | Multiple Japantown locations
Stroll through Japantown and pop into six different businesses to view both individual and group photography shows — brought to you by local creators including 35mmallie , the Earthquakes’ Artist in Residence .
🎨 “ Return of the Macks ” | Feb. 11 | Urban Kiosk
SJ Makers + Lets Create Kultura will throw it back to the 1990s with a graffiti art show featuring 16 artists — special guest DJ La Jungla will also be spinning your favorite tracks from the era.
