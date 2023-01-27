Read full article on original website
Bustle
This Emily In Paris x Blackpink Crossover Is Beyond Iconic
Paris Fashion Week is the gift that keeps on giving, from Viktor & Rolf’s upside down dresses to that Kylie Jenner lion head. Now, anybody with Mindy Chen joins Blackpink jotted down on their bingo sheet is in for a treat thanks to this genius crossover moment. Ashley Park, who portrays Emily In Paris’ Mindy has been single-handedly spearheading the ankle support trend during her time in the French capital. However, she almost broke the internet when she joined forces with Blackpink’s Lisa for a couple of selfies.
Bustle
Kate Middleton Wore The Ultimate '90s Power Suit
Ahead of her Shaping Us campaign launch, Kate Middleton delivered a landmark speech on the importance of early childhood development at London’s BAFTA headquarters. With the Prince of Wales by her side, Middleton attended the reception on Jan. 30 dressed in a bold red power suit with major ‘90s vibes, that also paid tribute to an iconic British designer.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Bustle
Princess Diana’s Brother Shared A New Photo Connected To Her Childhood
Whether it’s an exhibition on her clothing and jewellery or cinematic retellings of her life, the public remains gripped by mentions of Princess Diana. Now, fans have gained insight into the royal’s childhood, as her brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a photo of their childhood family home on Instagram. When Diana was 14, the Spencer family moved to Althorp, a grand residence in Northamptonshire spanning 550 acres and holding 90 rooms.
Bustle
Channing Tatum “Nearly Killed” Salma Hayek During A Magic Mike Lap Dance
To the delight of fans, the third and final entry in the Magic Mike trilogy is upon us, and will again see Channing Tatum reprise the role of Mike Lane for one last dance. The film follows Lane as he teams up with, and falls for, a wealthy socialite played by co-star Salma Hayek. Ahead of Magic Mike’s Last Dance hotly-anticipated release, Hayek shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits of her time on set, revealing that Tatum “nearly killed” her during a “challenging” lap dance.
Bustle
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has yet to air its long-awaited third season, featuring a mix of Bravo’s finest Housewives from Potomac, Salt Lake City, Miami, and beyond. However, RHUGT Season 4 is already in full swing, and there’s been major drama that reportedly led to the early departures of two cast members before filming even concluded.
Bustle
Brad Pitt Wants To Share The Spotlight With This Celeb In Shania Twain’s “That Don't Impress Me Much”
There are many things that don’t impress Shania Twain — not even Brad Pitt. At least not according to her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Because, she sings, “You got the looks but have you got the touch?” But during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Twain changed her famous lyric on stage and namechecked someone else: Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who was in the audience at the time. Reynolds was honored by the special shoutout and reacted with laughter and applause. He also mouthed, “Oh my — me?”
Bustle
TikTok Is Obsessed With Bella Hadid's Face Tape Hack
You know how an ultra-tight pony à la Ariana Grande or a sleek ballerina bun seems to just snatch your situation, giving you an accidental face lift and sultry siren eye moment in just seconds? Well, a tried-and-true trick that pro makeup artists, top-tier supermodels, and more have been using since, well, forever does just that. And as a bonus benefit: The age-old hack allows for a hairdo that doesn’t necessarily involve resulting headaches and unwanted flyaways from too-tight hairstyles ...
Bustle
Barney Walsh Has Been Linked With This Famous Miss World Winner
ITV’s father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh are back with their hilarious road adventure series. Season 5 of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad sees the pair travelling across Latin America as they take on even more daring challenges. Their dynamic is as entertaining as ever, and it looks set to continue in their latest adventure with Barney organising a sightseeing trip in a helicopter without a roof. Having spent so much time watching the duo, you may wonder whether Barney has a significant other waiting for him at home. So, who is Barney Walsh dating?
Bustle
Happy Valley Recreated This Moment From S1 In Its Penultimate Episode
The penultimate episode of the hit BBC One show Happy Valley certainly had viewers on the edge of their seats. Tommy is still on the run, and is planning to abduct Ryan and put his “unfinished business” with Catherine Cawood to rest. Throughout the episode, Ryan consistently puts himself in danger to the exasperation of viewers as he contends with what his dad is really like. Ann finally exposes Ryan to Tommy’s true character, telling him exactly what he did to her and his mum. Having realised how dangerous Tommy really is, the episode culminates in an exchange between Catherine and Ryan, which some viewers have noted is very similar to a sequence in Season 1.
Bustle
The Jonas Brothers Just Announced Their Sixth Studio Album
It’s been nearly 20 years since siblings Joe, Nick, and Kevin came together to form The Jonas Brothers in 2005. The trio quickly became Disney royalty (remember Camp Rock?) and pop royalty. In 2011, the band infamously took a hiatus to focus on their solo careers and finally decided to reunite in 2019. That same year, they launched their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, and were met with the warmest welcome (back). Their single “Sucker” — which featured their IRL partners — even debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And according to the JoBros, another album is dropping soon.
Bustle
Twitter Has No Chill As The Love Island Villa Descends Into Chaos
There’s no other way to say it, we all watch Love Island for the drama and the winter season is now serving piping hot tea. Just look at Episode 15 (Jan. 30) for a glimpse, it was bombshell Samie’s first day in the villa and heads were spinning. Ron and Lana, who began as one of the strongest couples on the show, have been quaking as Ron seems easily drawn to the new girls that walk in.
Bustle
We’ve Entered The Hot Boy Reader Era
Ah, February 2020. What a simpler time! The coronavirus pandemic had yet to shut down the United States, the name George Santos meant nothing to our collective consciousness, and the most famous Meghan was still Markle. In this relative Eden, it seemed vitally important Jacob Elordi had just been spotted drinking matcha lattes with Zendaya outside of the famed New York City book store the Strand. Fans were whipped into a frenzy: Were the Euphoria co-stars hooking up? Was this just guerrilla-style promo for the series? What did Tom Holland think? But even as the speculation over their relationship status reached a fever pitch, an even more pressing question rose to the fore: What book had Elordi purchased in the shop?
Bustle
Britney Spears Shared The Real Reason She Shut Down Her Instagram Account
After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account, fans quickly became concerned for the singer. After receiving multiple calls late on Jan. 24, police responded to Spears’ home in California “out of an abundance of caution” for a “check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger,” a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to People after the fact. Though the Grammy winner previously addressed the incident on Twitter, she’s now explaining exactly why she disabled her Instagram in the first place.
Bustle
Helena Bonham Carter Doesn't Think The Crown “Should Carry On"
Following the much-anticipated fifth chapter of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown, fans are now likely looking forward to the show’s final ever season. As viewers will recall, the latest series followed the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II between 1991 and 1997, covering a particularly turbulent era in the British royal family’s history. However, former cast member Helena Bonham Carter has said The Crown should have already come to an end.
Bustle
Blake Lively Is Trolling Ryan Reynolds Again, This Time Over Wrexham FC
As followers of the celebrity couple know well, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to troll each other. Whether they’re joking about their significant other’s latest movie or poking fun at each other on their birthdays, the actors are definitely not afraid of taking a playful jab. On Jan. 29, the couple’s latest gag saw the Gossip Girl star hilariously troll her husband during a football match between Sheffield United and Wrexham Football Club — which Reynolds co-owns with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, Rob McElhenney.
Bustle
Watch The Sweet Moment Adele Stopped Her Vegas Concert To Kiss Her Son
Since November 2022, fan favourite musician Adele has been wowing audiences with her Las Vegas residency. Following a short break for the Christmas season, the London-born singer is now back singing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the weekends through to March 2023. During a recent show, the British singer entertained a very special guest in the crowd, as her son Angelo, 10, made an appearance.
Bustle
The Last Of Us
Perhaps the most pivotal scene in the third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us takes place around an antique piano. Loner survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) had just reluctantly welcomed Frank (Murray Bartlett), an uninfected stranger, into his fortified Boston-area home for a shower and decadent meal of rabbit and Beaujolais. Afterward, Frank admitted he couldn’t stop staring at his host’s 1948 piano nearby and began rifling through sheet music for Beethoven’s “Für Elise” and Offenbach’s “Tales of Hoffmann” before landing on the winner. “This is you,” he told Bill before pulling out The Best of Linda Ronstadt and flipping through the pages to his “favorite” song: 1970’s “Long Long Time.”
Bustle
Austin Butler Recalls Lisa Marie Presley Showing Him Elvis’ Bedroom
Lisa Marie Presley’s memory is continuing to live on during Austin Butler’s Oscars campaign. During a Jan. 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Elvis star recalled meeting the late Presley for the first time and touring her father’s Graceland estate, which included his rarely-seen bedroom. Presley died at 54 on Jan. 12 , just days after she supported Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won Best Actor in a Drama for portraying her music icon father.
Bustle
Bill & Frank’s The Last Of Us Episode Has Twitter Emotionally Wrecked
Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of The Last of Us. No one probably expects to be brought to tears while watching a zombie series. But add Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman to a show, and you have the makings of a truly emotional episode — yes, even amid the apocalypse. In the HBO Max adaptation of The Last of Us, the uber-popular video game from 2013, the world is ridden with fungi zombies, and it’s up to Joel (Pedro Pascal) to get Ellie (Bella Ramsey), aka the only known immune person, to safety. While the first two episodes of the series stayed close to the source material, the third episode, released on Jan. 29, was the first to diverge from the game by creating a backstory for Bill and Frank. And holy cordyceps, it brought Twitter to tears.
