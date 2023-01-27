Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Ohio officials condemn Nazi homeschooling group that has thousands of members
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKRC) — After a couple of reports highlighted a so-called "Nazi homeschooling group" that was operating out of northwest Ohio, lawmakers in the state are openly condemning and calling for investigations into the practice. Huffpost and Vice News both recently reported their findings on the "Dissident Homeschool"...
KTVL
Oregon lawmakers consider police reform bills
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers tell KATU they want to improve transparency in policing. This follows the release of body camera footage showing a brutal attack by officers during a traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month. Those officers are now charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old...
KTVL
Pacific Power awards electric mobility grants to Oregon communities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power is distributing more than $2 million in electric mobility grants to communities and service providers across the state. This round of grants includes the communities of Sweet Home, Pendleton and Grass Valley, which will now be able to build electric vehicle charging stations where few or none exist.
KTVL
Access boosts cooking education in Rogue Valley schools
MEDFORD, Ore. — Cooking class is in session thanks to Access. The nonprofit is donating food to the classroom in order to help kids and adults learn how to cook. Access has helped many classes from Crater High to Talent Elementary get food and equipment they need to for their students to learn essential life skills. The nonprofit also helps OSU's extension center with classes for adults.
Comments / 0