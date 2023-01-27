Read full article on original website
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
KCFD: Crews battle abandoned home fire near McFarland
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department said on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at around 8:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 29000 block of Schuster Road, northwest of McFarland. While fire crews were on their way, the Captain from KCFD Engine 37 reported...
