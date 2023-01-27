ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
SANTA FE, NM
NBC Washington

4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police

A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening. D.C. police believe...
foxbaltimore.com

State House Spotlight: Nykayla Strawder Memorial Act

BALTIMORE (WBFF)) — In August, a 15-year-old girl NyKayla Strawder was shot and killed by a 9-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Strawder's front porch and her parents claim it was due to a fight the 9-year-old had with their 11-year-old the week prior. The 9-year-old's mother is a security guard and legally owned the pistol used. The Strawder family wants justice since Maryland law prohibits the boy from jail time.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Pennsylvania school board members could get salaries, free tuition under proposed legislation

MONTGOMERY, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania may soon join other states in paying the elected representatives of its public school districts. Rep. Joe Webster (D-Montgomery) is introducing legislation aimed at compensating school board members for the time they devote to school communities. The compensation, which Webster argues is overdue, would range from annual pay to free access to higher education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures

WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland lawmakers announce $3.9M for Coppin State University broadband internet

MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Monday, Governor Wes Moore joined lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Commerce, to announce a $3.9 million grant award for Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access to students and underserved Marylanders. “This collaboration among the academic community, government, private, and nonprofit organizations is...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Number of students eligible for reduced-price meals spikes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students eligible for free or reduced-price meals has risen surprisingly high, causing a $390 million increase on the cost of the state’s sweeping education reform law in the next fiscal year, according to a recent state fiscal briefing. Fall 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Former Md. Gov. Hogan 'giving serious consideration' to presidential run in 2024

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that he is now "giving serious consideration" to running for president in 2024, according to a Tweet. This news comes after much speculation, circulating rumors, and subtle hints were dropped at a fundraiser thrown for his staff back in November 2022 to commemorate the ending of his second term as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold weekend temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a snowy start to February, Maryland is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the year. Wednesday morning started with snow across parts of the state. Elkridge in Howard County, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport recorded the highest totals of 0.4" each. BWI Airport reported 0.2" of snow, which ends the snowless streak.
MARYLAND STATE

