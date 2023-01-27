BALTIMORE (WBFF)) — In August, a 15-year-old girl NyKayla Strawder was shot and killed by a 9-year-old boy. The shooting happened on Strawder's front porch and her parents claim it was due to a fight the 9-year-old had with their 11-year-old the week prior. The 9-year-old's mother is a security guard and legally owned the pistol used. The Strawder family wants justice since Maryland law prohibits the boy from jail time.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO