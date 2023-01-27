MIAMI - City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales broke his silence Tuesday, saying he had to speak out about allegations that he had been using his position to open investigations to target employees and influence the outcome of investigations.Morales told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that it was important to address some issues in order to protect his reputation. "The only thing I have been waiting for was today to get in front of the Civil Service Board and protect my reputation," he said. "It's easy for any officer to make allegations and put words on paper. Let me tell you...

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO