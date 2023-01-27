Read full article on original website
Click10.com
2 die, including boy, after car shot up near elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including a boy, were inside a vehicle that was shot up early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of Northwest Sixth Avenue, approaching 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School. Miami-Dade police said at least...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
Man arrested for pulling rifle on pedestrians after sidewalk dispute
A South Florida man was arrested for pulling a rifle on two pedestrians after being frustrated over a blocked sidewalk.
WSVN-TV
Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
Click10.com
Police: Driver jumps into canal after hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who they said jumped into a canal after fleeing the scene of a crash. The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 400 SW 18th Ave. According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is a spokeswoman for the...
Click10.com
Man arrested on felony littering charges in Miami-Dade, and it’s not the first time
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County announced the arrest of an alleged repeat polluter. Julio Barreto, 51, is facing several charges including felony littering and willful disregard for the environment. He’s also been fined more than $10,000 in civil citations. On Friday Local 10 News reported...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
WSVN-TV
Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
Click10.com
Law office secretary escapes gunfire during fatal Broward deputy-involved shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A bank robbery suspect was killed right outside of the law office of Johnny McCray on Monday in Pompano Beach, and a woman who was working there was still shaken on Tuesday as she described what she witnessed. Robert Gene Bigney, 63, who was trying...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
Click10.com
Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Miami Beach building with crowbar
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking into a building and then running from police. It happened Saturday at a building located at 600 15th Street in Miami Beach. According to police, 20-year-old Allan Mauricio Anariva-Avila was observed by a witness breaking...
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
Miami Police Chief Manny Morales speaks out about recent allegations
MIAMI - City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales broke his silence Tuesday, saying he had to speak out about allegations that he had been using his position to open investigations to target employees and influence the outcome of investigations.Morales told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that it was important to address some issues in order to protect his reputation. "The only thing I have been waiting for was today to get in front of the Civil Service Board and protect my reputation," he said. "It's easy for any officer to make allegations and put words on paper. Let me tell you...
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway blocked off after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after pursuit involving car linked to shootings ends in parking garage near Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody. 7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on...
WSVN-TV
Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
