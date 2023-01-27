ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales speaks out about recent allegations

MIAMI - City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales broke his silence Tuesday, saying he had to speak out about allegations that he had been using his position to open investigations to target employees and influence the outcome of investigations.Morales told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that it was important to address some issues in order to protect his reputation. "The only thing I have been waiting for was today to get in front of the Civil Service Board and protect my reputation," he said. "It's easy for any officer to make allegations and put words on paper. Let me tell you...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway blocked off after reported seaplane landing

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL

