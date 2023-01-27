ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

WRDW-TV

Aiken Tech plans for new nursing center to tackle shortage

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The local nursing shortage isn’t new, but there are solutions to fix it. A new 30,000-square-foot nursing building is in the works at Aiken Tech to train more nurses. We spoke with Aiken Tech leaders about how this building will help. The college received more...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Rotary Club of Augusta hosts speech contest for local students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rotary Club of Augusta is calling all Richmond and Columbia County high school students to participate in the annual Preston Johnson Speech Contest. All public, private, and home-schooled high school students in those two counties are eligible. Each speech is limited to three to four...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grovetown high students receive hands-on learning in restaurant course

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an inside look at how students at Grovetown High School are learning what it’s like to work in a restaurant kitchen. Lora Hydrick’s students are getting real experience. “They learn just the basics. They learn safety, sanitation, equipment, basic cooking methods,...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Sorority hosts bi-annual event teaching the impact of drugs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young women wore blue to represent the Zetas Against Drugs event at Paine College. The bi-annual event was held on Saturday, to talk about the impact of drugs in the community. A publicist for the local chapter says they try to design engaging classes in social...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Thomson High School sees growth in welding program

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been four years since Thomson High School started a welding program. With 60 students and a competition team, the program is giving students a chance to get real-world experience in the classroom. We stopped by to talk to one senior who says he is...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday approved a month-to-month contract for ambulance service from Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services. The new contract takes effect Wednesday morning. A previous memorandum of understanding was used as the basis for the contract, which calls for eight ambulances and a 30-day notice for termination.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Student artist shows off new mural at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We previously told you about the growing interest in the animation program at Augusta University. Now a student in the program is showing off her artwork in a mural outside the new Roar store. Junior Emily Hogue designed the mural featuring drawings of trees surrounding the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - LAUNCH Augusta is a non-profit organization giving elementary, middle and high school students a chance to learn about career paths in the healthcare job field with various programming. The American Association of Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of as many as 122,000 physicians by 2032. LAUNCH...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon. It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive...
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

North Augusta to make some potential updates to the area

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- North Augusta City Council gathers for a study session to talk about some upcoming proposed items. North Augusta city leaders met Monday evening to discuss things important to the area, like public safety, economic development and more.  A City Council meeting will take place on February 6th where final decisions will […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business owner in Aiken is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt. It benefits Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America. The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on...
AIKEN, SC

